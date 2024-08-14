Gov’s Jaunt: Hochul Hits the Hamptons with Flurry of State Action

Gov. Kathy Hochul held a news conference in Montauk on August 9, 2024 (Office of the Govenor)

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul braved the August crowds on the South Fork last weekend in a series of stops across the region — with some visits more high-profile than others.

The governor kicked things off with a press conference August 9 announcing a $2.5 million beach replenishment project for Ditch Plains, then signed legislation into law creating a bird sanctuary off Montauk. She also visited an affordable housing project in East Hampton and stopped at The Retreat, the nonprofit group dedicated to combating domestic violence. But a politician’s summer trip to the Hamptons would not be complete without an East Hampton campaign fundraiser, meeting with local leaders at 75 Main in Southampton and attending services at the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach.

“Long Island’s coastal towns are certainly among the most beautiful places anywhere in the entire country, right?” Hochul said during the beach replenishment press conference. “But we’ve seen time and time again that Mother Nature may have a different opinion on what we should have here on Long Island because she keeps battering us with these historic storms … These storms have caused such serious erosion, especially to the Ditch Plains coastline, that it became even more vulnerable to the next storm … You’re more exposed.”

The funding announcement comes amid what National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologists predict may be an above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season, which historically peaks in late August and early September, before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can deploy its contractors to dredge sand from the bottom of the ocean to rebuild the berms — work that is typically done after Labor Day weekend when beach season concludes.

The project is actually the second phase of work that was started in June when Southampton Excavation and Site Development, LLC placed 5,800 cubic yards of sand on the beach. Phase two, scheduled for this fall, will be completed by the engineering firm Coastal Science & Engineering Inc.

“We want to make sure that we rehab the Ditch Plains Beach, safeguard the surrounding areas from more future flooding,” Hochul added.

The announcement came as Tropical Storm Debby brought flooding to upstate New York after making landfall in South Carolina.

“Hurricane Debby’s impacts are currently being felt from Florida to the Carolinas and beyond,” said Assemblymember Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor). “It reminds us that the entire East Coast is at risk from extreme weather.”

Suffolk County Legislator Ann Welker (D-Southampton) noted that it’s not just about making the beach nice for sunbathers.

“The Town of East Hampton has contributed significant financial resources to stabilize the beach and dune system, to protect the nearly 400 homes that lie just landward of the beach at Ditch Plains,” she said.

East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez agreed.

“The importance of this funding cannot be overstated,” she said. “It ensures that we can effectively restore Ditch Plains Beach, a cornerstone of Montauk, and protect our neighborhoods from the increasing threats of climate change. This investment is not just about safeguarding our beautiful beach, an economic driver for our community, but also about securing the future of the homes surrounding it..”

Montauk Chamber of Commerce President Leo Daunt noted the governor’s recent tour of the eastern leg of the ongoing $1.7 billion Fire Island to Montauk Point (FIMP) project was welcome news for downtown Montauk, which is particularly vulnerable to climate change.

“At a time of deep division nationally, we can all agree that protecting our natural assets is of the utmost importance,” he said. “Sea level rise and the increasing frequency of heavy storms are an incredible threat to everyone that lives, works, and vacations in Montauk. The governor’s presence in Montauk, as well as her recent work in ensuring that the FIMP project was completed downtown, re-assures our community that the state is standing alongside us to face the incredible task of dealing with climate change.”

FOR THE BIRDS

The governor’s official state actions in Montauk weren’t only about the beaches. While in town, she also signed into law legislation designating a bird conservation area off Montauk Point’s shoals.

The area consists of waters that are 60 or less feet in depth, and within three and one-half to four miles from the coast, and supports at least 2,000 birds, some of which are endangered and at risk. The Montauk Point shoals are threatened by non-point source pollution and other contaminants.

“I felt it not only important to again recognize Montauk Point as an historic location and a symbol of the region’s fishing and maritime traditions but to also recognize and protect its shoals which are a critical habitat for tens of thousands of waterfowl and pelagic seabirds,” said state Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk), who sponsored the bill. “This bipartisan measure is a continuation of our efforts to protect endangered wildlife, strengthen our ecosystem, and improve our coastal waters for generations to come.”

The law was created as a part of the New York State Bird Conservation Area Program established in 1997 to safeguard and enhance bird populations and their habitats on state lands and waters.

HELPING SURVIVORS

Beyond environmental issues, the governor also visited The Retreat’s Stephanie House Shelter to announce that the state will allocate $575,000 that will be used for building improvements and technological upgrades to the shelter and the organization’s East Hampton administrative office.

“This is something deeply personal to me,” Hochul said, noting that her mother dedicated her life to advocating for victims of domestic violence, inspired by her own mother’s experience with domestic abuse.

The governor’s mother opened a transitional home for survivors when she was in her 70s, naming it the Kathleen Mary House, after her mother.

“When I come to a place like this, replicating my mother’s vision … it warms my heart,” Hochul said.

Loretta Davis, executive director of The Retreat, appreciated the governor’s visit.

“This is substantial funding for much-needed improvements to our facilities, which will allow us to better serve survivors who need our help every single day,” said Davis. “To have Governor Hochul deliver the news of this funding personally is a meaningful mark of her dedication to this issue. It’s clear the work we do to help survivors is important to her, and we are so grateful for her support.”