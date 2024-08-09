Long Island Still on Alert for Invasive Spotted Lanternflies

Top view of spotted lanternfly, Chester County, Pennsylvania (Getty Images)

The invasive spotted lanternflies that have the potential to destroy North Fork wineries’ grape crops has spared wine country — for now — but officials remain on high alert and urge the public to be too.

Officials from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Department of Environmental Conservation and Cornell University’s Integrated Pest Management issued a reminder that whenever the public spots the colorful-yet-destructive insect, people should kill the bugs immediately.

“We’re asking for the public to continue to be vigilant and check vehicles and equipment before traveling, use traps to control (spotted lanternflies) at home, report any sightings and smash (the bugs) when you see them,”AGM Commissioner Richard A. Ball said. “Early detection and continued survey is the key to slowing the spread of this harmful pest and protecting against damage to our trees and crops.”

The spotted lanternfly — striking for its red wings with black spots — is known to suck the sap out of 70 different species of plants and excrete honeydew where it lands. One of its favorites are grapevines, which is problematic for New York State, which is the third-largest grape producer in the United States and boasts a $300 million wine industry statewide, with dozens of wineries on the East End. Apples, hops and maple trees can also be negatively affected.

North Fork wineries have been preparing for the bugs’ arrival since lanternflies have been increasingly spotted upisland, but the insects have yet to gain a foothold on the wine trail.