The event was held at the Water Mill residence of Victoria Moran-Furman, drawing 300 supporters.
The evening was emceed by Rosanna Scotto, anchor of “Good Day New York” and featured a discussion between Dr. Stacey E. Rosen, senior vice president for Women’s Health at Northwell, and Dr. Eugenia Gianos, director of cardiovascular prevention at Northwell.
Proceeds from the event will advance Northwell’s $1.4 billion “Outpacing the Impossible” campaign, which supports the health system’s mission to enhance hospitals, clinical programs, research and endowment funding.
Vetted Hamptons Resources
Hamptons Classified
Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.