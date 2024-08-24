Event & Party Photos

Northwell Health Event Raises $1.6M for Women's Health Research

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 08/24/2024

Larry Scott, Victoria Moran-Furman, Iris and Saul KatzNorthwell Health Studios

Jeff and Tracy WeinerNorthwell Health Studios

Fern Mallis, Marcia MasullaPatrick McMullan

Danielle Bajakaian, Dr. Paul FrankPatrick McMullan

Cait CollinsPatrick McMullan

Brianne Manz, Samira ShamoonPatrick McMullan

Mary Wassner, Anna KassarPatrick McMullan

Roni Gaon, Alyssa KatzNorthwell Health Studios

Nisha Curry, Eugenia Gianos, Stacey Rosen, Evelina GrayberPatrick McMullan

Lynn Scotti, Rosanna Scotto, Kris FuchsNorthwell Health Studios

Tim Rosenman, Whitney Port-RosenmanNorthwell Health Studios

Margaret Josephs, Alicia GrandeNorthwell Health Studios

Olivia Tedesco, Avra Hart, Hailey LitmanNorthwell Health Studios

Will Nazar, Tory Nalvetti, Tara Burner, Jamie Soriano, Britt, Nancy and Kyra Burner, Kaitlin LaBarbara, Kirk Eckenrode, Taylor BurnerNorthwell Health Studios

Margaret Crotty, Rory RiggsNorthwell Health Studios

Aidan Pachino, Alisia FredericoPatrick McMullan

Northwell Health’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health raised $1.6 million in support of women’s health research and programs at the sixth annual Summer Hamptons Evening.

The event was held at the Water Mill residence of Victoria Moran-Furman, drawing 300 supporters.

The evening was emceed by Rosanna Scotto, anchor of “Good Day New York” and featured a discussion between Dr. Stacey E. Rosen, senior vice president for Women’s Health at Northwell, and Dr. Eugenia Gianos, director of cardiovascular prevention at Northwell.

Proceeds from the event will advance Northwell’s $1.4 billion “Outpacing the Impossible” campaign, which supports the health system’s mission to enhance hospitals, clinical programs, research and endowment funding.

