Northwell Health Event Raises $1.6M for Women's Health Research

Larry Scott, Victoria Moran-Furman, Iris and Saul Katz Northwell Health Studios Jeff and Tracy Weiner Northwell Health Studios Fern Mallis, Marcia Masulla Patrick McMullan Danielle Bajakaian, Dr. Paul Frank Patrick McMullan Cait Collins Patrick McMullan Brianne Manz, Samira Shamoon Patrick McMullan Mary Wassner, Anna Kassar Patrick McMullan Roni Gaon, Alyssa Katz Northwell Health Studios Nisha Curry, Eugenia Gianos, Stacey Rosen, Evelina Grayber Patrick McMullan Lynn Scotti, Rosanna Scotto, Kris Fuchs Northwell Health Studios Tim Rosenman, Whitney Port-Rosenman Northwell Health Studios Margaret Josephs, Alicia Grande Northwell Health Studios Olivia Tedesco, Avra Hart, Hailey Litman Northwell Health Studios Will Nazar, Tory Nalvetti, Tara Burner, Jamie Soriano, Britt, Nancy and Kyra Burner, Kaitlin LaBarbara, Kirk Eckenrode, Taylor Burner Northwell Health Studios Margaret Crotty, Rory Riggs Northwell Health Studios Aidan Pachino, Alisia Frederico Patrick McMullan

Northwell Health’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health raised $1.6 million in support of women’s health research and programs at the sixth annual Summer Hamptons Evening.

The event was held at the Water Mill residence of Victoria Moran-Furman, drawing 300 supporters.

The evening was emceed by Rosanna Scotto, anchor of “Good Day New York” and featured a discussion between Dr. Stacey E. Rosen, senior vice president for Women’s Health at Northwell, and Dr. Eugenia Gianos, director of cardiovascular prevention at Northwell.

Proceeds from the event will advance Northwell’s $1.4 billion “Outpacing the Impossible” campaign, which supports the health system’s mission to enhance hospitals, clinical programs, research and endowment funding.