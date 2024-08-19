NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Meets with Local Leaders

Ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook, Crystal Brown Julie Froehlich Aristides Logothetis, Rest Meters Julie Froehlich Bill Manger Mayor Southampton Town Julie Froehlich Bridget Flemming, Michael Iasilli Julie Froehlich Christine, Julie and Paul Moniodis Julie Froehlich Emily Mastaler - Stony Brook Hosptial Chief Administrative Officer Julie Froehlich Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis Julie Froehlich Jay Schneiderman, Father Alex Karloutsos Julie Froehlich Joe Madillia Julie Froehlich Laura Lovelace, Gov. Kathy Hochul Julie Froehlich Maria and Gus Karpathekis Julie Froehlich Rigo Gonzales Julie Froehlich Sammie Orih, Trish Gather, Laura Lovelace Julie Froehlich Suffolk County Exec. Ed Romaine Julie Froehlich Victoria Schneps, 75 Main Owner Zach Erdem Julie Froehlich William Hochul Jr. (Gov's Husband) Julie Froehlich

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul joined John Catsimatidis, CEO of the Gristedes, and Father Alexander Karloutsos of the Greek Orthodox Church for a breakfast meeting at Zach Erdem’s restaurant, 75 Main, in the Southampton.

Hochul’s visit underscored her ongoing engagement with influential community leaders.