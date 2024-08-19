Event & Party Photos

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Meets with Local Leaders

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 08/19/2024

Ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook, Crystal BrownJulie Froehlich

Aristides Logothetis, Rest MetersJulie Froehlich

Bill Manger Mayor Southampton TownJulie Froehlich

Bridget Flemming, Michael IasilliJulie Froehlich

Christine, Julie and Paul MoniodisJulie Froehlich

Emily Mastaler - Stony Brook Hosptial Chief Administrative OfficerJulie Froehlich

Gristedes CEO John CatsimatidisJulie Froehlich

Jay Schneiderman, Father Alex KarloutsosJulie Froehlich

Joe MadilliaJulie Froehlich

Laura Lovelace, Gov. Kathy HochulJulie Froehlich

Maria and Gus KarpathekisJulie Froehlich

Rigo GonzalesJulie Froehlich

Sammie Orih, Trish Gather, Laura LovelaceJulie Froehlich

Suffolk County Exec. Ed RomaineJulie Froehlich

Victoria Schneps, 75 Main Owner Zach ErdemJulie Froehlich

William Hochul Jr. (Gov's Husband)Julie Froehlich

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul joined John Catsimatidis, CEO of the Gristedes, and Father Alexander Karloutsos of the Greek Orthodox Church for a breakfast meeting at Zach Erdem’s restaurant, 75 Main, in the Southampton.

Hochul’s visit underscored her ongoing engagement with influential community leaders.

