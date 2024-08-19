NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Meets with Local Leaders

Jay Schneiderman, Father Alex KarloutsosJulie Froehlich
Joe MadilliaJulie Froehlich
Laura Lovelace, Gov. Kathy HochulJulie Froehlich
Maria and Gus KarpathekisJulie Froehlich
Rigo GonzalesJulie Froehlich
Sammie Orih, Trish Gather, Laura LovelaceJulie Froehlich
Suffolk County Exec. Ed RomaineJulie Froehlich
Victoria Schneps, 75 Main Owner Zach ErdemJulie Froehlich
William Hochul Jr. (Gov's Husband)Julie Froehlich
New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul joined John Catsimatidis, CEO of the Gristedes, and Father Alexander Karloutsos of the Greek Orthodox Church for a breakfast meeting at Zach Erdem’s restaurant, 75 Main, in the Southampton.
Hochul’s visit underscored her ongoing engagement with influential community leaders.
