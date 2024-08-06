Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Jonathan Baker, Director & Producer

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Jonathan Baker, Director & Producer

Episode 194: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jonathan Baker, a Hollywood movie director and producer whose credits include Inconceivable starring Nicholas Cage, the documentary Becoming Iconic and Surviving the Night starring Bruce Willis, among many others. Due to be released next year are the movies Fate and Icon.

