Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, August 2-7, 2024

GrillHampton

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, August 2-7, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

16th Annual Get Wild! Benefit

Friday, August 2, 5:30 p.m.

Join the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center for this fundraiser at the Southampton Arts Center. Your ticket includes live music, appetizers, drinks and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the wildlife center, where injured and orphaned wildlife are treated.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-728-4200, wildliferescuecenter.org

Guild Hall Summer Gala

Friday, August 2, 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy cocktails, dinner, live music, an exhibition preview and an afterparty to benefit Guild Hall. This year’s honorees are Hilarie Morgan and Mitchell Morgan.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Hamptons Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, August 3, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss this tasty event featuring live music by Souliztik! Your $45 entry fee includes a tasting glass for samples from multiple East End breweries. The festival will take place rain or shine.

220 Rogers Way Suite I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

Dan’s GrillHampton

Saturday, August 3, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this delicious competition between East End chefs competing for the title of Grillmaster. You’ll enjoy tasty bites, cocktails and live music.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. danstaste.com/events/grill-hampton

Mark Normand

Wednesday, August 7, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the performer that Jerry Seinfeld called “the best young up and coming comic” live at Canoe Place Inn. You can also extend your stay by booking a room at the resort overnight.

239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Dan’s Power Women of the East End

Thursday, August 8, 6 p.m.

Celebrate the ladies who live, work and create on the East End with Dan’s Papers. You can also choose to become a sponsor.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton.

The Soul Jam Review

Thursday, August 8, 7 p.m.

Enjoy soul, funk and R&B at this free concert at Good Ground Park. The concert is free, and the park offers parking, restrooms and an ice cream truck.

9A Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays. 631-283-6000, southamptontownny.gov

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein The Musical

On stage through August 25

Don’t miss Mel Brooks’ comedy melded with the horror of Frankenstein at Bay Street Theater. The performance features Sean Bell and Veanne Cox, who had roles in Erin Brockovich, You’ve Got Mail and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Earth Yoga Outside

Friday, August 2, 9:30 a.m.

Improve your balance, posture and frame of mind on the back deck of the nature center at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Bring your own yoga mat as well as a sheet or blanket.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Birding for Beginners

Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m.

Learn to identify birds like bluejays, chickadees, mockingbirds and hawks with the South Fork Natural History Museum. Beginners are welcome and you can bring your own binoculars.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Lenny Bruno Farms Sweet Summerfest

Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Celebrate summer with Lenny Bruno Farms, where activities include music, tastings, a watermelon-eating contest, pony rides, face painting and more. Tickets are $10, and kids under age 2 are free.

740 Wading River Road, Manorville, 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com

Garden Art Series

Tuesday, August 6, 1 p.m.

Create beautiful art in the colorful garden at Baker House 1650. Registration is recommended, and an $81 fee applies.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

Beginner Pickleball

Wednesday, August 7, 3 p.m.

Learn the basics of pickleball with a certified instructor at the Quogue Library. Registration is required and demo paddles will be supplied.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Ukulele Club with Stephen

Friday, August 2, noon

Head to the Hampton Bays Library to play some ukulele and make new friends. If you don’t own a ukulele, you can borrow one at the circulation desk.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Make Mozzarella

Monday, August 5, 5:30 p.m.

Learn to make your own mozzarella at the Westhampton Free Library during the peak of tomato season. Registration is required, and a $3 fee applies.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Summer Ladies’ Night

Tuesday, August 6, 6-8 p.m.

Don’t miss an enchanted evening with appetizers, a clam bar, cocktails, a silent auction and a raffle to benefit the Children’s Museum of the East End.

Private Residence, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Ghislaine & Lando Fremaux-Valdez: Lovefeast

On view through August 4

Don’t miss the last weekend to take in mixed-media narratives of the human body at the Pollock-Krasner House. Gallery viewings are by appointment.

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, pkhouse.org

Pop Fiction

On view through August 11

Don’t miss the work of Nelson De La Nuez, the “King of Pop Art,” and the art of photographer Markus Klinko, who has photographed the likes of Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Brittany Spears. The exhibition is a fine celebration of color and imagination.

3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton. 631-237-1418, thewhiteroom.gallery

KAWS: Time Off

On view through October 13

Enjoy this exhibition exploring KAWS’ visual vocabulary and work from the last decade. The museum is open Thursday through Monday.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-3118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.