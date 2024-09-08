8 Arrested in North Fork Drug Trafficking Operation Following Overdose Investigation

Eight people were arrested in connection to a drug investigation on the North Fork. (Getty Images)

Eight individuals were arrested in connection with an illegal drug trafficking and gun possession ring on the North Fork following a long-term investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force (EEDTF) and the Southold Police Department.

The investigation was initiated after a family reported a fatal fentanyl overdose in Albany County.

Lashawn Lawrence, Melissa Flythe, Shawn Smiley, David Brown, Amylyn Spinelli, Jamal Lawrence, Willie Davender, and Zante Davender were charged.

“What began as a tragic fatal overdose in Albany led us to uncover a significant drug trafficking operation,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

The investigation began in August 2023 after the family of an overdose victim reached out to the EEDTF. Authorities learned that Smiley allegedly mailed counterfeit oxycodone pills to the victim before the fatal overdose. The probe revealed that Smiley obtained the pills from Flythe, who, along with her boyfriend was allegedly involved in trafficking fentanyl and oxycodone pills.

On Aug. 22, 2024, law enforcement executed multiple search warrants across several locations, where they allegedly found a loaded “ghost gun,” fentanyl packaged for sale, oxycodone pills and over a half-ounce of cocaine.

Lashawn Lawrence, 40, and Flythe, 45, both of Riverhead, were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and conspiracy, as was Smiley, 53, of Greenport. Brown, 48, of Riverhead, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy, same as Jamal Lawrence, 49, of Greenport. Spinelli, 41, of Greenport, was charged with conspiracy. Davender, 53, of Riverhead, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. Davender, 25, of Riverhead, faces a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Each pleaded not guilty and their attorneys were not immediately available.