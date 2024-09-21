Adorable East End Pets Up for Adoption

Adopt Alexa from ARF!

Adopt one of these beautiful cats and dogs from an East End shelter and enjoy wonderful pets in your life.

Alexa

A 3-year-old female Husky mix, Alexa is currently available for adoption. Weighing 55.5 pounds, Alexa arrived at ARF this summer after her previous family could no longer care for her. She is a high-energy dog, requiring ample exercise, and enjoys running and playing. Alexa is affectionate and loves giving kisses, and she can keep herself entertained with a good toy. She is also learning basic obedience and is eager to please, making her a great match for an active owner. ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Belle

A nearly 7-year-old female domestic shorthair cat available for adoption, Belle is originally from Puerto Rico. She was surrendered to ARF when her previous family could no longer care for her. Belle weighs 12.6 pounds and is known for her affectionate nature, often rolling around at your feet with her pink toy. Her striking green eyes, soft coat and delicate white paw markings make her a standout. Belle has quickly become a staff favorite and is ready to find her forever home. ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Austin

After spending nearly a year at the shelter, Austin, a 4-year-old hound mix, is looking for his forever home. Surrendered through no fault of his own, Austin previously lived with a family and enjoyed being around teens. He has learned commands like Sit, Place and Down, and is great on a leash. Austin is social with larger dogs and gets along with cats. Weighing 79 pounds, he’s an active, loyal companion ready for adoption. Apply today to meet Austin! Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road W, Hampton Bays, 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Lily

Lily is one of the many precious cats looking for their forever home at Kent Animal Shelter! A unique composed feline, Lily is a female domestic shorthair cat. She is 1 year old and 7 pounds, and looking to make the perfect addition to a loving home! Those interested can fill out an application form online and meet Lily at Bideawee Westhampton as Kent Animal Shelter is undergoing renovations. Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com

Molly

A sweet and active 4-year-old medium-sized dog, Molly is looking for her forever home through Bideawee Westhampton. Weighing 48 pounds, she quickly warms up to become a loving companion. Molly would thrive in a home with older children (12+) and as the only pet. Her ideal family will help build her confidence and make her feel secure. Molly is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Adoption fee is $185. Visit Bideawee Westhampton, open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org

Danny

A senior dog in Aquebogue, Danny is looking for a loving home where he can relax and enjoy his golden years. This calm, well-mannered dog is great on a leash and gets along with both dogs and cats. Danny would thrive in a household prepared to help him feel safe and comfortable. He’s currently at the Riverhead location, 324 Church Lane, available for visits daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more details, call 631-765-1811 ext 2. Danny is vaccinated and neutered. North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org