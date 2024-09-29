Alexander Escobar: Cinematographer Turned Café Victoria Coffee Connoisseur

Alexander Escobar had a quite remarkable journey from cinematographer to coffee connoisseur.

Destiny — it’s the word Alexander Escobar uses to describe the unexpected path that led him from a career in cinematography to become a leading figure in New York’s burgeoning coffee scene. His journey, marked by passion, persistence and a series of serendipitous moments, has shaped the creation of Café Victoria, a boutique coffee brand that’s all about the experience.

“I believe that it was destiny. And you know, that is a key word of my journey,” Escobar explains. What began as a career behind the camera transformed after several fateful encounters that introduced him to the world of coffee, sparking a new and unexpected passion.

Escobar’s first exposure to coffee farming came during a 2012 filming trip to Colombia. While capturing the culture for a project called Control Creativo, he found himself on a coffee farm owned by the grandfather of a friend. A casual conversation about bringing coffee to New York made an impression, but Escobar dismissed it as a fleeting thought. Yet, a few months later, another trip took him to Costa Rica, where he found himself, once again, on a coffee farm. The business was presented to him for the second time, and again, he let the idea simmer. But when a third encounter occurred in Guatemala, he realized this wasn’t just coincidence.

“That’s when I knew there was something here,” Escobar recalls. “The three seemingly unrelated moments felt like destiny aligning, and I knew I had to explore the potential of coffee.” His curiosity sparked, he began researching the coffee industry and quickly became consumed by the idea of building a brand that offered high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee.

At the time, Escobar was already a seasoned entrepreneur. By the age of 20, he had launched his first business — a labor services company in the Hamptons that helped bridge the language gap between Spanish-speaking laborers and English-speaking contractors. This venture paid his way through college, where he studied cinematography, and gave him a taste of entrepreneurship. “I’ve always had the hunger for making deals,” he says. “It’s in my blood.”

Though Escobar’s passion for cinematography remained, his fascination with the coffee business grew. He immersed himself in research, spending time on coffee farms and learning from coffee professionals, agronomists and farmers. His determination to understand the process, from seed to cup, was crucial to his eventual success.

“What fascinated me was the science behind coffee,” he says. “I didn’t go to school for this, but I was able to learn from experts in soil, water and natural resources. It was like learning from coffee scientists.” For five years, Escobar balanced his passion for cinematography with his growing involvement in the coffee industry, traveling frequently to Central America and studying the intricate details of coffee production.

In 2017, Escobar took a leap of faith and founded Café Victoria, securing licenses to import coffee directly from farms in Central America. His goal was clear: bring high-quality, organic, fair-trade coffee to New York, where consumers could appreciate the difference in taste and quality.

“When I first started, it wasn’t about opening a small coffee shop,” Escobar explains. “I wanted to move volume, to focus on importing high-quality beans and selling them to local roasters.” He began selling his coffee wholesale, supplying roasters with beans that were noticeably superior to commercial options.

By 2019, recognizing the potential of his brand, he shifted his focus to retail, selling roasted beans under the Café Victoria label at farm stands in the Hamptons. “The coffee started selling immediately,” he says. “People appreciated the quality and the organic aspect, and I knew I was onto something.”

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be an unexpected boost for Café Victoria. With 20,000 pounds of coffee in storage, Escobar was able to meet the rising demand as consumers shifted towards buying local, organic products. “I was selling out of coffee faster than I could keep up with,” he recalls. “That’s when I realized there was a real market for what I was doing.”

In July 2022, Escobar opened his first Café Victoria storefront at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead. But unlike traditional coffee shops, Café Victoria offers more than just coffee — it delivers an experience.

“We’re not just selling coffee; we’re offering people a taste of something special,” he explains. “Our coffee is direct trade, 100% organic and we take pride in every step of the process, from farm to cup.”

Escobar’s focus on quality sets Café Victoria apart from competitors like Starbucks. “I respect what Starbucks has done to commercialize coffee, but we’re offering something different — something better,” he says. “Our coffee is a specialty product — grown at high altitudes, carefully processed and served fresh without the need for milk or sugar. It’s about letting the coffee speak for itself.”

Looking ahead, Escobar’s vision for Café Victoria includes expanding through franchise locations by 2025. “I believe people deserve more options,” he says. “In many malls, Starbucks is the only choice, and we want to provide an organic alternative.”

When asked what his go-to coffee order is, Escobar doesn’t hesitate.

“An Americano. No milk, no sugar — just straight black.” It’s a testament to his love for the natural flavors of high-quality coffee. “When the coffee is good, it doesn’t need anything else.”

Throughout this journey, Escobar credits his partner, Monserrat Ruiz, for her unwavering support. “She’s been by my side since the beginning, helping in every way, from business decisions to starting her own gourmet bakery side of the business,” he says with pride.

As Café Victoria continues to grow, Escobar’s story serves as a reminder of the power of destiny, hard work and the willingness to embrace the unknown.

“It’s been a long road,” he says. “But every step has been worth it.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.