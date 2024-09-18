Meet First-Time Dan's Cover Artist Meryl Dee Feuer

September 20, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Meryl Dee Feuer

This week’s cover features “Spiral Meditation” by first-time Dan’s Papers cover artist Meryl Dee Feuer. Here, she discusses her featured painting and the inspiration for it, her inclusion in the Manes Art Collection and her love of pickleball and how it manifests in her art.

A Conversation with Meryl Dee Feuer

What inspired you to create this painting, “Spiral Meditation?”

This painting was inspired by an actual brick path that I walked on while on vacation in Mexico. I loved the flow of it and its infinity time design.

Can you tell us about your art background? I believe I saw you studied fine art and art history at NYU.

My creative side has always led the way for me. I was the child who loved an art project: making collages, drawing, painting and even painting by numbers. I was trying to express myself, whatever the medium. I chose NYU because of all the art classes and all the creative resources available in the city. I earned a masters degree in fine art and also studied film, photography and art history.

You have painted a number of pieces about pickleball. When did that start for you? What inspired you to make art based on the sport?

My pickleball paintings came to me because I simply love the game. I started to play five years ago and now play almost every day. The round yellow balls with their numerous holes became etched in my brain: watching them when I hit them back and forth and when they roll on the ground, and where they finally come to rest.

I also see you are involved in the Manes Art Collection. Can you talk about that?

I am thrilled to be part of the Manes Art Collection. The website, which displays world renowned artists as well as emerging artists, is a wonderful opportunity to display my work listed along with Picasso, Warhol, Dali and many others.

How do you approach your creative process?

Through my imagination, I tend to embrace fauvism, surrealism and abstract art, using lots of color and fantasy themes. I tell my stories in the pieces by using acrylics, oils, watercolors, spray paint, pen and collage. I have a perfectionist approach where everything in the painting has meaning to me.

Do you have any shows or new projects coming up?

I am mostly a creator and sell to collectors that I am fortunate enough to meet along the way. I have sold works in charity auctions and have participated in art fairs in the Hamptons and Nassau County. I truly admire the many artists who sell at art fairs because you are not only selling your art, you are selling yourself.

Is there something you’d like to add?

Creativity is in all of us and I encourage everyone to try expressing themselves. Art is therapy and a great way to communicate without using words.

I want to thank everyone who has picked up a Dan’s Papers, especially this one! It has given me this opportunity to share and I am very grateful for its support.

Follow Meryl Dee Feuer and her art on Instagram at instagram.com/meryl.feuer.