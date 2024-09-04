Massive Drug, Gun Trafficking Network from Brooklyn to Montauk Dismantled

29 indictments were handed out on Thursday, spanning from Brooklyn to Montauk, relating to a dual firearms and drugs investigation. (File Photo/Long Island Press)

A long-term investigation has culminated in the indictment of 29 individuals involved in drug trafficking operations stretching from Brooklyn to Montauk, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Aug. 29.

Two East Enders were arrested in this investigation. Vanessa Valadez, 58, of Flanders, was charged with first-degree sale of a controlled substance. Roque Camey-Estrada, 35, of Riverhead, was charged with second-degree conspiracy.

Over the course of the investigations, authorities executed numerous search warrants across multiple locations, uncovering over five kilograms of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of xylazine – a veterinary tranquilizer often mixed with fentanyl – and over three kilograms of methamphetamine. The operations also resulted in the confiscation of 39 gold coins valued at approximately $100,000, 16 vehicles, seven firearms, and over $170,000 in cash. Investigators also froze $287,000 in bank accounts.

The indictment includes 329 charges against the 29 defendants, with offenses ranging from narcotics distribution and possession of illegal firearms to attempted murder of police officers.

“The scale of this operation cannot be overstated. These three indictments alleging over 300 total counts attributed to 29 defendants, represent more than just numbers – they represent a substantial blow to the illicit drug trade in our county and a significant step towards safer, healthier communities for all our residents,” Tierney said. “

Attorneys for the two local suspects could not immediately be reached for comment. Both pleaded not guilty.