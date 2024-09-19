Free, Easy Southampton Solar-Powered Bill Saver Planned

Photovoltaic solar energy cells are coming soon to North Sea Landfill (Getty Images)

First come, first served – sign up now for low-effort energy savings

Southampton residents and small businesses can sign up now – for free – to receive 8% off their monthly energy bill.

On a first come, first served basis, The North Sea Community Solar Project will give around 550 residents or small businesses savings on their energy bills for the next 20 years.

“These are both ways for the public, for small businesses to access the benefits of solar power without putting solar panels on their roof,” said Mary Anne Eddy, who recently ran for a position on the Sag Harbor Board of Trustees. There is no equipment to be installed, the signup for the program happens through their website and the program’s savings are put directly onto the utility bill.

While signups will be cut at around 550, the only requirement for participation is that residents do not already have solar panels or are part of a community solar program.

The deal came about when solar array developer Meadow – think solar power farms – built a solar array over a Southampton Town-owned transfer station. The company takes a certain share of this profit from energy production, and 60% of what remains is given back to the residents and small businesses of Southampton, in the form of this free signup.

The details of the opportunity were laid out by Eddy in the Sept. 10 Village of Sag Harbor Mayor and Board of Trustees meeting. The presentation was met with approval by the board. One member claimed they plan to join the list.

To sign up, go to meadow.energy/north-sea-solar