Highlights from the 2024 Hampton Classic's Showcase of Equestrian Excellence

Rene Dittmer (GER) and Corsica X won the 2024 Longines Hampton Classic 5* Grand Prix. (KindMedia)

German equestrian Rene Dittmer and his horse Corsica X won the top prize at the conclusion of the 49th annual Hampton Classic Horse Show on September 1, earning $400,000 in the Longines Hampton Classic 5* Grand Prix.

Dittmer also won a Longines timepiece and bottles of wine from Wölffer Estate while his professional groom Lily Standbridge, who cares for Corsica X — an 11-year-old Holsteiner mare owned by Glen Haven Farm and Sportpferde Dittmer GMBH — earned $500 from Aden Brook. Americans Mimi Gochman and Alex Matz placedd second and third, respectively, out of 40 entries representing eight countries in the contest.

“It really means a lot to me to win in front of this amazing crowd,” said Dittmer, who clocked in 37.55 seconds. “My horse was unbelievable this week. She jumped five clear rounds and didn’t have a rail down all week. I’m really grateful that Mark Miness trusts me with this horse. I’m super happy and still can’t quite believe that this win happened in such a prestigious event.”

One of the world’s most prestigious horse shows, the Classic also featured competitors of all ages and abilities, from children in the leadline contents to equestrians who competed in the Paris Olympic Games as well as competition for riders with disabilities. More than $1 million in prizes were awarded in the weeklong event in Bridgehampton.

Austrailian Olypic equestrian Thaisa Erwin won the the $75,000 Hampton Classic 2* Grand Prix atop Michael and Wendy Smith’s 12-year-old gelding Vanturo, comin in at 34.81 seconds. Sydney Shulman Desiderio placed second and Beat Mändli came in third.

“Thank you to the Deslauriers family and Lynne Tarnopol for sponsoring this class and, of course, the amazing crew behind this whole show,” Erwin said. “My strategy was to go fast and clear. I knew Molly (Ashe Cawley) was behind me, so I had to keep every jump flowing toward the next. I did leave two strides out in some of the lines to beat her, and I’m just grateful it all worked out in our favor today.”

And winning the Longines Rider Challenge for the second time following several podium finishes in the week’s Open Jumper division was Team USA Olympic equestrian McLain Ward, who previously won the Challenge in 2021 and received this year’s $30,000 purse and a Longines watch for his 260-point victory. Fellow American Molly Ashe Cawley placed second and Shulman Desiderio finished third.

“A very special thanks to Michael and Wendy Smith for the opportunity to ride this horse (High Star Hero), and for Thaisa (Erwin) for producing him to this level,” Ward said. “Getting to know him at the Hampton Classic (after only getting him last Wednesday) is a bit of a sharp learning curve.”