Luv Michael Hosts 3rd Annual Surfers Healing in the Hamptons

Father Constantine Lazarkis giving the blessing of the water with the Surfers Healing team Courtesy of Luv Michael Alex Tabrizi with his mother, Adelle Tabrizi Courtesy of Luv Michael Acie Harris, Kat Neff Courtesy of Luv Michael Shaunice Faines, Eric Damon, Michael Kessaris, Scott Rodeo, Annie Smith, Sheridan Basso Courtesy of Luv Michael

The nonprofit Luv Michael, founded by Lisa Liberatore, gathered more than 150 children and adults on the autism spectrum at Ponquogue Beach for the 3rd Annual Surfers Healing event cohosted by the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church.

Founded by Izzy and Danielle Paskowitz, Surfer Healing has offered neurodiverse families “one perfect day at the beach” for over 25 years.

The event kicked off with a water blessing before diving into a day of surfing.