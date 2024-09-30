Event & Party Photos

Luv Michael Hosts 3rd Annual Surfers Healing in the Hamptons

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 09/30/2024

Father Constantine Lazarkis giving the blessing of the water with the Surfers Healing teamCourtesy of Luv Michael

Alex Tabrizi with his mother, Adelle TabriziCourtesy of Luv Michael

Acie Harris, Kat NeffCourtesy of Luv Michael

Shaunice Faines, Eric Damon, Michael Kessaris, Scott Rodeo, Annie Smith, Sheridan BassoCourtesy of Luv Michael

The nonprofit Luv Michael, founded by Lisa Liberatore, gathered more than 150 children and adults on the autism spectrum at Ponquogue Beach for the 3rd Annual Surfers Healing event cohosted by the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church.

Founded by Izzy and Danielle Paskowitz, Surfer Healing has offered neurodiverse families “one perfect day at the beach” for over 25 years.

The event kicked off with a water blessing before diving into a day of surfing.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles