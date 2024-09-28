Event & Party Photos

Westhampton Historical Museum Presents "Art for History's Sake"

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 09/28/2024

Andrea and James Kingston, Berkley SkobohatyAlicia Doherty

Anja Groth, Lauren BarlowAlicia Doherty

Artist Consi Handelsman Bennett, Paul Bennett, Nancy and Phil RoseAlicia Doherty

Artist Ellen KingstonAlicia Doherty

Artist John Melillo, Beth MelilloAlicia Doherty

Artist Laura Kessler, Liz LedererAlicia Doherty

Artist Mary Saunders, Emma Simon, David SaundersAlicia Doherty

Artist Peggy Veziris, Trustee Alicia WhitakerAlicia Doherty

Brent Camery, Gina WebsterAlicia Doherty

Trustee Doren Croser, Westhampton Historical Museum President Bo BishopAlicia Doherty

Eamon and Eleanor KobelAlicia Doherty

Jen Vinokour, Drew DalyAlicia Doherty

Liz Duerschmidt, Peggy ThorneAlicia Doherty

Academy President Maggie Brush, Committee Member Sally PopeAlicia Doherty

Nancy and Marty MelzerAlicia Doherty

Trustee Nancy Winters, Event Committee Lynne JonesAlicia Doherty

Peggy Cruise, Patti SheehanAlicia Doherty

Richard Baldwin, Treasurer Stephanie DavisAlicia Doherty

Susanne Janssen, Jim CottonAlicia Doherty

Susan Somner, Dawn LaDu, Theresa FinnertyAlicia Doherty

Trustee Wes Winters, Francie and trustee John PhillipsAlicia Doherty

The Westhampton Historical Museum and its President Bo Bishop hosted an evening reception for its “Art for History’s Sake” exhibition, featuring a wine and cheese preview of original paintings by artists from New York and the local community.

Attendees mingled with the artists and fellow art enthusiasts.

