Westhampton Historical Museum Presents "Art for History's Sake"
By Jacqueline Moore
09/28/2024
Andrea and James Kingston, Berkley SkobohatyAlicia Doherty
Anja Groth, Lauren BarlowAlicia Doherty
Artist Consi Handelsman Bennett, Paul Bennett, Nancy and Phil RoseAlicia Doherty
Artist Ellen KingstonAlicia Doherty
Artist John Melillo, Beth MelilloAlicia Doherty
Artist Laura Kessler, Liz LedererAlicia Doherty
Artist Mary Saunders, Emma Simon, David SaundersAlicia Doherty
Artist Peggy Veziris, Trustee Alicia WhitakerAlicia Doherty
Brent Camery, Gina WebsterAlicia Doherty
Trustee Doren Croser, Westhampton Historical Museum President Bo BishopAlicia Doherty
Eamon and Eleanor KobelAlicia Doherty
Jen Vinokour, Drew DalyAlicia Doherty
Liz Duerschmidt, Peggy ThorneAlicia Doherty
Academy President Maggie Brush, Committee Member Sally PopeAlicia Doherty
Nancy and Marty MelzerAlicia Doherty
Trustee Nancy Winters, Event Committee Lynne JonesAlicia Doherty
Peggy Cruise, Patti SheehanAlicia Doherty
Richard Baldwin, Treasurer Stephanie DavisAlicia Doherty
Susanne Janssen, Jim CottonAlicia Doherty
Susan Somner, Dawn LaDu, Theresa FinnertyAlicia Doherty
Trustee Wes Winters, Francie and trustee John PhillipsAlicia Doherty
The Westhampton Historical Museum and its President Bo Bishop hosted an evening reception for its “Art for History’s Sake” exhibition, featuring a wine and cheese preview of original paintings by artists from New York and the local community.
Attendees mingled with the artists and fellow art enthusiasts.