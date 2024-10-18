ARF Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Dog Walk
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/18/2024
Anna Eagle and MaxLisa Tamburini
Anne and Michael GombergLisa Tamburini
ARF VolunteersLisa Tamburini
Christiane Arbesu and SylvieLisa Tamburini
Chuck and Ellen Scarborough and PhoebeLisa Tamburini
Elena Gibbs and Zsa ZsaLisa Tamburini
Heather and John Zwicker with Parker and MochieLisa Tamburini
Jamie Berger, Isaac Mizrahi, and Kim NicholsLisa Tamburini
Krissy Feleppa, Vanessa Petruccelli, and Karin BargLisa Tamburini
Kristina Curatola, Kathy Raynor, Kim NicholsLisa Tamburini
Lisa Hartmen and SaffyLisa Tamburini
Majo Prazenec cuts the ribbon to begin the walkLisa Tamburini
Majo Prazenec, Heather Zwicker, Tim O'ConnorLisa Tamburini
Mary Donaghy and LilyLisa Tamburini
Sara Adams and Jill Miller with Ivan and RemiLisa Tamburini
Sara Blue and Jill SchwartzLisa Tamburini
Snev Dorsonne with BarackLisa Tamburini
Steve Lamson, Kim Nichols with Otis, FinleyLisa Tamburini
Steven Sanders and Madelyn Simon with ShazamLisa Tamburini
Zach Siegel and Kim Nichols (Exec Dir.) with MarvinLisa Tamburini
Hundreds of animal lovers gathered at Mulford Farm in East Hampton for the annual ARF Dog Walk.
The event supported the cats and dogs at the ARF Adoption Center.
Participants embarked on a two-mile walk to Main Beach and back.
After the walk, attendees enjoyed an afternoon filled with activities, including raffles, an auction, giveaways and food.