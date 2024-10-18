Event & Party Photos

ARF Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Dog Walk

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/18/2024

Anna Eagle and Max

Anne and Michael Gomberg

ARF Volunteers

Christiane Arbesu and Sylvie

Chuck and Ellen Scarborough and Phoebe

Elena Gibbs and Zsa Zsa

Heather and John Zwicker with Parker and Mochie

Jamie Berger, Isaac Mizrahi, and Kim Nichols

Krissy Feleppa, Vanessa Petruccelli, and Karin Barg

Kristina Curatola, Kathy Raynor, Kim Nichols

Lisa Hartmen and Saffy

Majo Prazenec cuts the ribbon to begin the walk

Majo Prazenec, Heather Zwicker, Tim O'Connor

Mary Donaghy and Lily

Sara Adams and Jill Miller with Ivan and Remi

Sara Blue and Jill Schwartz

Snev Dorsonne with Barack

Steve Lamson, Kim Nichols with Otis, Finley

Steven Sanders and Madelyn Simon with Shazam

Zach Siegel and Kim Nichols (Exec Dir.) with Marvin

Hundreds of animal lovers gathered at Mulford Farm in East Hampton for the annual ARF Dog Walk.

The event supported the cats and dogs at the ARF Adoption Center.

Participants embarked on a two-mile walk to Main Beach and back.

After the walk, attendees enjoyed an afternoon filled with activities, including raffles, an auction, giveaways and food.

