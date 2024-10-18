ARF Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Dog Walk

Hundreds of animal lovers gathered at Mulford Farm in East Hampton for the annual ARF Dog Walk.

The event supported the cats and dogs at the ARF Adoption Center.

Participants embarked on a two-mile walk to Main Beach and back.

After the walk, attendees enjoyed an afternoon filled with activities, including raffles, an auction, giveaways and food.