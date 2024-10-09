Artist Profiles

Joe Chierchio Discusses His 35th Dan's Papers Cover Art

By
4 minute 10/09/2024
October 11, 2024 Dan's Papers cover art (detail) by Joe Chierchio
October 11, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Joe Chierchio

With his drawing of local docks and fishermen in this week’s October 11, 2024 issue, Water Mill artist Joe Chierchio presents his 35th Dan’s Papers cover — 36th including his 2024 Summer Preview cover. Here, he discusses the inspiration for this week’s cover, his artistic process and how he feels about being such a prolific cover artist for Dan’s Papers.

A Chat with Joe Chierchio

Tell me about this drawing. What drew you to the docks as your subject?

I always found early morning on the docks very exciting visually and emotionally. The excitement of catching fish. The crew never know what to expect.

This piece has a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it. Do you imagine it to be from a specific time period? Tell me about the guys in it.

They hope for a big catch but they never know. It’s like the movie The Perfect Storm.

Can you share a bit about your materials and process for creating an image like this?

I begin with photos of the docks, boats and fishermen. Then I design the image in my studio. I finish the drawing in Prismacolor pencils. I use pencils, I love the feeling of drawing. And I don’t have to wait for paint to dry.

This is your 34th Dan’s Papers cover, putting you among the artists with the most Dan’s covers. Do you make these pieces with the idea that they might become a cover? What brings you back to keep creating new ones?

I love to create covers for Dan’s Papers. It’s a challenge to see how many new ideas I can come up with. I am reminded of one of my favorite artists Norman Rockwell. He created over 350 covers for The Saturday Evening Post. I love nostalgia and he was a master of it.

Is there any subject you haven’t yet painted that you would like to tackle?

I would like to draw landscapes in a very stylistic way, almost abstract. I love van Gogh’s landscapes.

What’s next? Do you have any plans for the fall and winter? Any shows or projects coming up?

I am currently working on some new cover ideas for fall and winter. My most recent drawings can be seen at Arthur T. Kalaher Fine Art gallery in Southampton.

To view more of Joe Chierchio’s artwork and past Dan’s Papers covers, visit joechierchioart.com. Or visit Arthur T. Kalaher Fine Art at 28 Jobs Lane in Southampton Village.

