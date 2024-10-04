Mattituck Harbor Dredging Gets Underway

Al Krupski

Federal contractors kicked off on Tuesday, October 1 a monthlong $3 million project to dredge Mattituck Harbor and keep the waterway safely navigable for the boating public, official said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the contract to West Sayville-based Seacoast Construction, which dredge about 9,985 cubic yards of sand to ensure the harbor remains 100 feet wide and 7 feet deep at low tide.

“This project will improve safety and navigation for recreational and commercial boaters,” Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski said.

The channel, which was originally constructed in 1914, was last dredged a decade ago and in 2004 before that. Dredged sand was placed on Baillie Beach Park in Mattituck after both of those projects, but that is not in the plan this time.

The harbor serves as a refuge for vessels during severe storms and is home to several commercial marinas and recreational boating facilities.

The project is scheduled to be completed by November 5.