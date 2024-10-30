Mike Stanko's New Dan's Cover Art Gets Out the Vote

November 1, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Mike Stanko

This week, frequent Dan’s Papers cover artist Mike Stanko created something extra special to commemorate Election Day, when America will cast our votes for the next President of the United States, as well as a number of smaller but very consequential state and local races and referendums.

Without naming names, the artist shared with us his longtime engagement in the political process and why he thinks it’s vitally important to cast a ballot and make one’s voice heard.

Make sure to find your polling place and get out and vote on Tuesday, November 5!

Mike Stanko Talks Voting & More

Tell me what inspired you to make this cover art focused on voting? It’s a bit different from what you usually do when it comes to Dan’s covers.

Most of my artwork consists of big, colorful, happy scenes focused primarily on our beautiful Island, most notably the East End. However, this piece is a bit different: This election has gone full throttle, and it’s affecting me intellectually as well as emotionally. That being said, as an artist, I basically did this to say, “Listen, people, this one is the election of our lifetime and if you believe in our county, our constitution, our democracy…please VOTE!”

Has voting always been important to you?

Yes, it has! I have been voting ever since I was a teenager, and campaigning for all the people who I believed in. It does make a difference to me who makes decisions that impact the future, who regulates the laws and rules that are closely aligned to my views, etc. Yes, I believe voting is VERY important.

How do you view your role as an artist and the importance of sharing your opinion or point of view on certain topics? Can an artist just be about making pretty pictures?

I am a citizen who happens to be an artist. My artwork is never political, that’s just not my style, but I do feel that artists should be able to speak their mind, like every other American has the right to do. I totally respect Howard Stern for voicing his opinion and his choice in this election; people can agree or not, but if he wants to use his fame for a platform, he should!

Does the sun in the center of this painting hold any symbolic significance?

I deliberately put the sun in because I am hopeful that a new day is coming, and that these exhausting times will come to an end. A day when love reigns over hate, when people start listening to each other, when fear and distrust are eliminated from our daily lives and we can start a new age of civility. We are in this world together, so let’s act like it!

You’re always doing so much. Tell us what’s new in the world of Stanko? Any upcoming shows, projects or publications?

Life is for fun, and way too short not to keep busy.

I am presently exhibiting at the fabulous new Christensen Gallery in Babylon until Saturday, November 2.

During the month of November, some of my larger works will be exhibited at the Merrick Library, in Merrick. Please stop by!

And finally, to end the year, I was invited back to the delicious Swing the Teapot café in Floral Park, November 18–January 2, 2025, showing many of my new pieces. An artist reception will be held on Sunday, December 1, from 4–6 p.m. Do come!

Is there anything you’d like to add?

Yes! Thanks to Dan’s for once again letting me grace your cover. It’s always appreciated. And here’s wishing everyone a very happy November, a calm Thanksgiving — and remember to VOTE!

Visit Mike Stanko’s website at stankoart.com, or follow him on Instagram @stankoart.