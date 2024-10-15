Event & Party Photos

Peconic Bay Medical Center Raises Money for Kanas Heart Center

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/15/2024

Dir. PBM Foundation Office Darien Gray, Chair of Foundation Board Emilie Corey RoyCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

Larry Lodi, Stan Zinberg, Darren GagnonCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

Ross Wank, Louis Miceli, Robert OkeefeCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

Bob Morrow, Carl LanzaCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

Ralph Lambert, Ron ColatostiCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

Jack Hazen, Chris Van Tuyl, Sean FinnCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

Ray Jaghab, Al Falussy, Cherry Patterson, Carley Hayon, Mary Grace HartmanCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

Timothy Triore, Colleen Anderson, Chris SinglemannCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

John Kanas Jr.Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

Mens Golf Classic WinnersCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

The Peconic Bay Medical Center Golf Classic was held at the Westhampton Beach Country Club, with proceeds directly benefiting the Kanas Regional Heart Center.

The event brought together golf enthusiasts and supporters for a day of friendly competition on the greens, all in support of advancing cardiac care.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles