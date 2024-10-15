Peconic Bay Medical Center Raises Money for Kanas Heart Center

Dir. PBM Foundation Office Darien Gray, Chair of Foundation Board Emilie Corey Roy Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center Larry Lodi, Stan Zinberg, Darren Gagnon Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center Ross Wank, Louis Miceli, Robert Okeefe Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center Bob Morrow, Carl Lanza Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center Ralph Lambert, Ron Colatosti Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center Jack Hazen, Chris Van Tuyl, Sean Finn Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center Ray Jaghab, Al Falussy, Cherry Patterson, Carley Hayon, Mary Grace Hartman Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center Timothy Triore, Colleen Anderson, Chris Singlemann Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center John Kanas Jr. Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center Mens Golf Classic Winners Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center

The Peconic Bay Medical Center Golf Classic was held at the Westhampton Beach Country Club, with proceeds directly benefiting the Kanas Regional Heart Center.

The event brought together golf enthusiasts and supporters for a day of friendly competition on the greens, all in support of advancing cardiac care.