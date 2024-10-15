Peconic Bay Medical Center Raises Money for Kanas Heart Center
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/15/2024
Dir. PBM Foundation Office Darien Gray, Chair of Foundation Board Emilie Corey RoyCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center
Larry Lodi, Stan Zinberg, Darren GagnonCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center
Ross Wank, Louis Miceli, Robert OkeefeCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center
Bob Morrow, Carl LanzaCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center
Ralph Lambert, Ron ColatostiCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center
Jack Hazen, Chris Van Tuyl, Sean FinnCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center
Ray Jaghab, Al Falussy, Cherry Patterson, Carley Hayon, Mary Grace HartmanCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center
Timothy Triore, Colleen Anderson, Chris SinglemannCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center
John Kanas Jr.Courtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center
Mens Golf Classic WinnersCourtesy of Peconic Bay Medical Center
The Peconic Bay Medical Center Golf Classic was held at the Westhampton Beach Country Club, with proceeds directly benefiting the Kanas Regional Heart Center.
The event brought together golf enthusiasts and supporters for a day of friendly competition on the greens, all in support of advancing cardiac care.