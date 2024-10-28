Suspicious Death Under Investigation at Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill

Southampton Town police. Photo credit: Brendan J. O’Reilly

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at Shou Sugi Ban House, a luxury wellness resort and spa Water Mill, on Monday afternoon, October 28, Southampton Town Police said.



Officers responded to the scene on Montauk Highway at 12:30 p.m., but few details were immediately available.



“It appears to be an isolated incident,” police said in a news release. “There is no immediate danger to the public at this time.”



Southampton Town Police referred calls for comment to the Suffolk County Police Department, which did not have any additional information to share.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are continuing the investigation.