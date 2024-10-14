Domestic Violence Relief Service The Retreat Gets New Executive Director

The Retreat directors, Loretta Davis (left), Cate Carbonaro (right) (ABC/Lou Rocco)

After 10 years as executive director of The Retreat, Loretta Davis is handing the reins over to Cate Carbonaro, former director of the William Randolph Hearst Public Advocacy Center.

Under Davis, The Retreat, an East Hampton-based nonprofit, aided thousands of victims of domestic violence across Suffolk County, enhanced legal services of clients and expanded services, including new programs like prevention education.

“The Retreat’s mission is near to my heart. Over the last ten years, I have been privileged to lead The Retreat, engaging our East End communities, our regional and state leadership, our donors, and critical community partners working towards a shared vision for a violence-free community,” said Davis. “I leave proud of what we have accomplished, and what The Retreat will accomplish in the future under new leadership.”

Carbonaro and Davis will work together for the next few months to ensure a smooth transition of power.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into the role of Executive Director at The Retreat,” said Carbonaro. “Throughout my career, I’ve been dedicated to supporting people experiencing domestic violence, sex and labor trafficking, and criminalized survivors. Joining The Retreat is a natural extension of this work, and I’m thrilled about the opportunity.”

Carbonaro, previously a public defender at the Exploitation Intervention Project, has an extensive record in helping domestic and gender-based violence survivors that she will use for The Retreat.

“Loretta has cultivated a remarkable legacy at The Retreat, and I look forward to building on the incredible progress she’s made,” said Carbonaro. “I believe we can expand our programs, strengthen our advocacy, and deepen our impact on the lives of survivors, ensuring they have the resources and support to rebuild their lives.”

For more information, visit allagainstabuse.org or follow @allagainstabuse. If you or someone you know needs help, call The Retreat’s 24-hour hotline at 631-329-2200.