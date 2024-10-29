Wolffer Estate Toasts Annual Harvest Party

Wolffer Estate‘s Director of Events Mary Massey Benincasa, along with Joey and Marc Wolffer, hosted its Annual Harvest Party, offering guests a day of activities at their vineyard in Sagaponack.

A live band provided music, while attendees enjoyed hayrides, grape-stomping, and a relay race.

Over ten international stations provided food and beverages.