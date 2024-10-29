Event & Party Photos

Wolffer Estate Toasts Annual Harvest Party

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/29/2024

Aida Salazar, Julio UsmaAlicia Doherty

Carl Benincasa, Mary Massey Benincasa Dir of EventsAlicia Doherty

Carlos Estrada and Luca Messana Assistant WinemakerAlicia Doherty

Claas Abraham Deputy Mayor North HavenAlicia Doherty

Daniely FamilyAlicia Doherty

Dominic and Ashley Wolffer StaffAlicia Doherty

Ellis with Donna Balos The Green SchoolAlicia Doherty

Eva Sebestyen and Bill NortonAlicia Doherty

Indira and Dushy RothAlicia Doherty

Jill Dejewski Director of People and CultureAlicia Doherty

Joey Wolffer and Max Rohn Alicia Doherty

Maria and Gus KarpathakisAlicia Doherty

Peter and Denise Wolke Paige Logan and Christopher DyerAlicia Doherty

Rachael and Madeleine ZiffAlicia Doherty

Richard Prezekop and Jessica Ji familyAlicia Doherty

Riley Campbell and Joan MacriAlicia Doherty

Roman Roth, Marc WolfferAlicia Doherty

The Duda FamilyAlicia Doherty

The Rubin FamilyAlicia Doherty

Tim Gesthuesen and familyAlicia Doherty

Wolffer Estate‘s Director of Events Mary Massey Benincasa, along with Joey and Marc Wolffer, hosted its Annual Harvest Party, offering guests a day of activities at their vineyard in Sagaponack.

A live band provided music, while attendees enjoyed hayrides, grape-stomping, and a relay race.

Over ten international stations provided food and beverages.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles