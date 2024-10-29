Wolffer Estate Toasts Annual Harvest Party
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/29/2024
Aida Salazar, Julio UsmaAlicia Doherty
Carl Benincasa, Mary Massey Benincasa Dir of EventsAlicia Doherty
Carlos Estrada and Luca Messana Assistant WinemakerAlicia Doherty
Claas Abraham Deputy Mayor North HavenAlicia Doherty
Daniely FamilyAlicia Doherty
Dominic and Ashley Wolffer StaffAlicia Doherty
Ellis with Donna Balos The Green SchoolAlicia Doherty
Eva Sebestyen and Bill NortonAlicia Doherty
Indira and Dushy RothAlicia Doherty
Jill Dejewski Director of People and CultureAlicia Doherty
Joey Wolffer and Max Rohn Alicia Doherty
Maria and Gus KarpathakisAlicia Doherty
Peter and Denise Wolke Paige Logan and Christopher DyerAlicia Doherty
Rachael and Madeleine ZiffAlicia Doherty
Richard Prezekop and Jessica Ji familyAlicia Doherty
Riley Campbell and Joan MacriAlicia Doherty
Roman Roth, Marc WolfferAlicia Doherty
The Duda FamilyAlicia Doherty
The Rubin FamilyAlicia Doherty
Tim Gesthuesen and familyAlicia Doherty
Wolffer Estate‘s Director of Events Mary Massey Benincasa, along with Joey and Marc Wolffer, hosted its Annual Harvest Party, offering guests a day of activities at their vineyard in Sagaponack.
A live band provided music, while attendees enjoyed hayrides, grape-stomping, and a relay race.
Over ten international stations provided food and beverages.