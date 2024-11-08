The Carmelite System Inc. Walks for Alzheimer's Awareness

Maria Abelleira, Ina Salley Mary-Ann Vasti, Laura Valencia, Ana Tagle, Ina Salley, Brelan Brown, Maria Abelleira Trish Gathers

The Carmelite System partnered with the CaringKind Walk to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease, with the event taking place at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.

They participated in the CaringKind New York City Alzheimer’s Walk.

Ozanam Hall of Queens was represented by System Administrator Ana Tagle and Director of Admission Ina Salley.

Trish Gathers, president and CEO of the Carmelite System, praised the collaboration as a testament to their ongoing commitment to Alzheimer’s awareness, dementia care and support.

Gathers also highlighted the upcoming opening of a new Alzheimer’s unit at Ozanam Hall, funded by a state grant and the Cabrini Foundation.