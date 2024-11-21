Event & Party Photos

Lefkes Estiatorio Makes Florida Debut in Delray Beach

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 11/21/2024

Amanda Seeberg, Olivia SallaThe Buzz Agency

AngelsThe Buzz Agency

Bob and Cathryn CantwellThe Buzz Agency

Bret Baryiski, Lauren BegelmanThe Buzz Agency

Managing Partner Georgia DumasThe Buzz Agency

Jennifer Smith, Susan AlbinderThe Buzz Agency

MacKenzie Norman, Maddie WeitzmanThe Buzz Agency

Scott Altshuler, Paige Mercado, Casey Mackie, Ron MurphyThe Buzz Agency

Lefkes Estiatorio made its Florida debut in downtown Delray Beach with a grand opening celebration at the Delray Beach Market, featuring two DJs, a champagne greeter, and Managing Partner, Georgia Dumas.

Originating in Athens and Santorini, the fine-dining destination brought modern Mediterranean fare to Florida.

Guests were treated to an array of dishes, including Lavraki (Mediterranean sea bass), charcoal-grilled lampchops, New Zealand langoustines and Saganaki.

Lefkes Delray also boasts a full sushi and sashimi bar.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles