Lefkes Estiatorio Makes Florida Debut in Delray Beach

Amanda Seeberg, Olivia Salla The Buzz Agency Angels The Buzz Agency Bob and Cathryn Cantwell The Buzz Agency Bret Baryiski, Lauren Begelman The Buzz Agency Managing Partner Georgia Dumas The Buzz Agency Jennifer Smith, Susan Albinder The Buzz Agency MacKenzie Norman, Maddie Weitzman The Buzz Agency Scott Altshuler, Paige Mercado, Casey Mackie, Ron Murphy The Buzz Agency

Lefkes Estiatorio made its Florida debut in downtown Delray Beach with a grand opening celebration at the Delray Beach Market, featuring two DJs, a champagne greeter, and Managing Partner, Georgia Dumas.

Originating in Athens and Santorini, the fine-dining destination brought modern Mediterranean fare to Florida.

Guests were treated to an array of dishes, including Lavraki (Mediterranean sea bass), charcoal-grilled lampchops, New Zealand langoustines and Saganaki.

Lefkes Delray also boasts a full sushi and sashimi bar.