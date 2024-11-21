Lefkes Estiatorio Makes Florida Debut in Delray Beach
1 minute 11/21/2024
Lefkes Estiatorio made its Florida debut in downtown Delray Beach with a grand opening celebration at the Delray Beach Market, featuring two DJs, a champagne greeter, and Managing Partner, Georgia Dumas.
Originating in Athens and Santorini, the fine-dining destination brought modern Mediterranean fare to Florida.
Guests were treated to an array of dishes, including Lavraki (Mediterranean sea bass), charcoal-grilled lampchops, New Zealand langoustines and Saganaki.
Lefkes Delray also boasts a full sushi and sashimi bar.