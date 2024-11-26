NYC Gala Season Calendar December-March, 2024-2025

Attend a fabulous NYC gala this winter season! (Getty Images)

New York City is home to a number of fabulous and important galas this season from December to March. See where you will want to see and be seen in NYC for 2024 and early 2025.

DECEMBER 2024 NYC

THE UNICEF GALA

Tuesday, December 3, 6 p.m.

Hosted by Olympic Gold Medalist & UNICEF Ambassador, Laurie Hernandez, the evening will include a special performance by music legends, The Beach Boys, followed by a DJ Set and after party.

Cipriani Wall Street, 55 Wall Street, unicefusa.org

2024 CONCERN GLOBAL GALA EVENT SERIES

Friday, December 6, 7 p.m.

The nonprofit’s Unite to Fight Hunger event series is designed to use collection action to eradicate hunger globally. Fundraisers taking place in Boston, Chicago and New York with feature stories from those combating hunger and musical performances.

Cipriani Wall Street, 55 Wall Street, concernusa.org

THE CENTER FOR FICTION ANNUAL AWARDS BENEFIT

Tuesday, December 10, 6:30 p.m.

The literary world comes together to honor legends with its Lifetime of Excellence in Fiction Award and anoint the next generation with its First Novel Prize. Funds raised support emerging writers, public programming and education.

Cipriani 25 Broadway, benefit.centerforfiction.org

FEBRUARY 2025 NYC

148TH GEORGE WASHINGTON BIRTHDAY BALL

Friday, February 21, 7 p.m.

Hosted by Sons of the Revolution in the State of New York, this event benefits the Fraunces Tavern Museum and will honor the 250th Anniversary of the formation of our armed forces. The Distinguished Patriot of the night will be General Richard B. Myers, the 15th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Fraunces Tavern Museum, 54 Pearl Street, frauncestavernmuseum.org/gw-ball

YOUNG FELLOWS BALL, THE FRICK COLLECTION

Date TBD

Consistently named one of New York City’s top social events, the 2025 ball will be the first to be held at the Frick’s renovated home on Fifth Avenue. Active Young Fellows of The Frick Collection will be invited to purchase tickets.

The Frick Collection, Henry Clay Frick House, frick.org

SCHOOL OF AMERICAN BALLET BALL: STEP INTO OUR SHOES

Monday, February 24, 7 p.m.

Now in its 91st year, this black-tie dinner — which features a one-time-only performance by SAB’s young dancers and ballerinas — supports scholarships, faculty, state-of-the-art studios and a wellness center.

David. H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023, sab.org

MARCH 2025 NYC

NEW YORK JUNIOR LEAGUE 73RD WINTER BALL

Saturday, March 1, 6 p.m.

This event sells out fast with over 1,000 guests attending to raise funds for community projects and celebrates the women volunteers. The theme in 2025 will be ‘An Evening in Wonderland’.

Cipriani South Street, 10 South Street, nyjl.org