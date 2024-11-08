Southampton Town Issues State of Emergency Amid Wildfire Threat

There’s a risk of wildfires due to dry weather in recent weeks, and the Town of Southampton has declared a state of emergency.

In response to critical fire risks posed by ongoing dry weather, high winds, and environmental degradation, the Town of Southampton declared a State of Emergency on Friday, Nov. 8.

The emergency order, effective from 1 p.m. on Friday, allows for measures to safeguard the town amid “explosive fire growth potential.”

The conditions fueling the declaration include prolonged drought, intense wind conditions, and dry vegetation exacerbated by Southern Pine Beetle infestations, which have increased fuel for potential fires across woodland areas.

In line with the emergency order, all recreational outdoor fires and burning activities are temporarily banned to mitigate the wildfire risk. Southampton departments, including the police, parks, and public Safety, are coordinating to provide emergency assistance, alongside volunteer fire departments and ambulance services.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag Warning across Long Island due to the severe fire risk and forecasting sustained dry conditions until at least Sunday evening.

The emergency order is set to remain in effect until Sunday 11:59 p.m., though it may be extended as needed to address ongoing fire risks.