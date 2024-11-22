Strain Stars Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Riverhead Black Friday

Farmingdale, N.Y.: Strain Stars, Long Island’s first state-approved recreational cannabis dispensary on July 7, 2023 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Long Island’s first cannabis chain is expanding to the east all the way from Farmingdale. This will mark Riverhead’s first recreational dispensary in the town. For their new East End customers, they’re offering exclusive promotions and giveaways on opening day.

“Opening a second location, the first dispensary in Riverhead, will make it easier for many customers to get their favorite cannabis products. But this isn’t just about selling cannabis, it’s about building community, giving back to our community,” said Strain Stars CFO Jasmin Kaur in a press release yesterday announcing the grand opening.

All 21 and older customers will be eligible for the exclusive promotions and giveaways Black Friday. There will be gift bags for the first 100-300 customers, merch and samples from industry-leading brands throughout the state. More than your average Black Friday, this opening day will truly be an event as they arranged for a DJ and local food trucks, along with exciting activities.

Not only are they the first to settle in Farmingdale and Riverhead, but they’re one of few recreational cannabis dispensaries to settle on the East End. “We know the island pretty well. We saw that there was a lack of this kind of industry, the legal cannabis market, out east,” said Yuvraj Singh, CEO of Strain Stars.

Already having the largest selection of legal cannabis products in New York, this family-owned business isn’t stopping there. This new store breaks more records as it becomes New York’s largest recreational dispensary at 14,000-square feet.

“Essentially it will be the same thing but on a much bigger scale. We’ll have a lot more products and a lot more accessories. Just a bigger and better experience,” he said, “We have free same-day delivery, just the same as we have in Farmingdale already. We’ll be doing same-day delivery all across Long Island from the Riverhead location as well.”

With this larger storefront, Strain Stars will be offering around 2,000 products for sale including flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, vaporizers and accessories. Building off community-oriented success, they’re able to achieve their goals of providing quality products in a safe manner.

“It’s been an incredible whirlwind ride since we first opened on that hot summer day in 2023,” Kaur said. “That morning, our family never imagined we were launching America’s #1 legal cannabis dispensary, we just wanted to do right by our neighbors and customers on Long Island.”

Located on the south side of Old Country Road in Riverhead, east of Tanger Outlets on the corner of Kroemer Avenue, this new Strain Stars dispensary is sure to burn bright in Riverhead.

For more information on Strain Stars, visit strainstarsny.com