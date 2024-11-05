Tommy Schiavoni to Replace Fred Thiele in New York's 1st Assembly District; Palumbo, Giglio Win Re-Election

State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) defeated former Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) in his bid for re-election.

Southampton Town Councilman Tommy Schiavoni (D-Southampton) has defeated Shelter Island Town Attorney Stephen Kiely (R-Mattituck) in the race for New York’s 1st Assembly District. Schiavoni will replace outgoing Assemblyman Fred Thiele (D-Sag Harbor), who has held the seat for 30 years. With the win, the seat remains firmly in Democratic control.

Schiavoni earned 55% of the vote to Kiely’s 44%, according to unofficial returns from the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

In another East End State Assembly race, incumbent Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead) trounced Democratic challenger Tricia Chiaramonte by a margin of 65% to 35% according to the same unofficial returns.

The East End’s lone State Senate race saw Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) face off against former Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai). Anker was term limited in 2023 and could not seek re-election. Palumbo defeated Anker by a margin of 54% to 46%, according to unofficial returns from the Suffolk Board of Elections.

“It’s about doing what’s best for our constituency on Long Island,” Palumbo said in his victory speech.

Both local propositions on the East End passed. These include a proposition in East Hampton to use part of a nature preserve to reconfigure a problematic intersection, and a proposition in Southampton to request funds dedicated to cleaning up Lake Agawam in the village of Southampton. Both propositions had bipartisan support.

–Additional reporting by Timothy Bolger