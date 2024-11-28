13th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride Raise Money for Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Scream Queens Abbey Hagensick, Liz Hagensick, Crystal Carswell, Nicole Grimes, Tonya Notaro, Linda Paton, Anita Columbo The Buzz Agency Kathy Chase, Danielle Tofini, Christina Dernick, Myah Brollini, Susan Carriegos, Heather Thomas, Geiselle Surette The Buzz Agency Catherine Dubois, Alexa Bobbi Armstrong, Leanne Marinello, Patti Schoaf The Buzz Agency Allison. Maddie and Claire McCreary, Diane Terry, Debra Feriso The Buzz Agency Ghostbusters The Buzz Agency

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (Achievement Centers) and their CEO Stephanie Seibel celebrated its 13th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride with nearly 300 participants cycling through downtown Delray Beach in full witch attire.

Starting at City Hall, the witches traveled down Atlantic Avenue, concluding at the Old School Square pavilion, where festivities continued with a performance by the Achievement Center’s Platinum Steppers.

Proceeds from the ride benefit the Achievement Centers, a vital organization dedicated to supporting under-resourced children and families.

Awards were given for “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Broom (Bike),” and “Best Group Theme.”

Leading up to the event, Amanda Perna hosted a “Not Your Basic Witch” Hat Decorating Event.