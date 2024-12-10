Event & Party Photos

Hampton Bays Rotary Club Serves Up Veteran Luncheon

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/10/2024

John Mellilo, Stephanie McEvoy, Donna ValleAlicia Doherty

Carl Scholtenhamel Sr. USAF VeteranAlicia Doherty

Dorothy Mato, John MelilloAlicia Doherty

Frank and Pam CarilloAlicia Doherty

Fred Rodriquez USAF VeteranAlicia Doherty

Jennifer Silvestro, Brian Babcock, Julie CrowleyAlicia Doherty

Joan and Gran EricksonAlicia Doherty

Joe ModjeskaAlicia Doherty

John Lenihan USAF Veteran Commander VFW Post 924Alicia Doherty

John RyanAlicia Doherty

Joseph Carroll Assistant District Attorney Suffolk CountyAlicia Doherty

Patrick Gunn Town Justice Navy VeteranAlicia Doherty

Vietnam Green Jacket VeteransAlicia Doherty

William HugesAlicia Doherty

The Rotary Club of Hampton Bays honored veterans with a luncheon at the Hampton Bays Library.

The library’s Director Donna Valle offered the community an opportunity to meet and celebrate these residents.

Food was provided by the Rotary Club members Jennifer Silvestro, Brian Babcock and Julie Crowley for veterans and their families.

There was also a veterans display showcasing artifacts and stories of local service members on loan from the Hampton Bays Historical & Preservation Society.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles