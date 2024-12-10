Hampton Bays Rotary Club Serves Up Veteran Luncheon
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
12/10/2024
John Mellilo, Stephanie McEvoy, Donna ValleAlicia Doherty
Carl Scholtenhamel Sr. USAF VeteranAlicia Doherty
Dorothy Mato, John MelilloAlicia Doherty
Frank and Pam CarilloAlicia Doherty
Fred Rodriquez USAF VeteranAlicia Doherty
Jennifer Silvestro, Brian Babcock, Julie CrowleyAlicia Doherty
Joan and Gran EricksonAlicia Doherty
Joe ModjeskaAlicia Doherty
John Lenihan USAF Veteran Commander VFW Post 924Alicia Doherty
Joseph Carroll Assistant District Attorney Suffolk CountyAlicia Doherty
Patrick Gunn Town Justice Navy VeteranAlicia Doherty
Vietnam Green Jacket VeteransAlicia Doherty
William HugesAlicia Doherty
The Rotary Club of Hampton Bays honored veterans with a luncheon at the Hampton Bays Library.
The library’s Director Donna Valle offered the community an opportunity to meet and celebrate these residents.
Food was provided by the Rotary Club members Jennifer Silvestro, Brian Babcock and Julie Crowley for veterans and their families.
There was also a veterans display showcasing artifacts and stories of local service members on loan from the Hampton Bays Historical & Preservation Society.