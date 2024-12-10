Hampton Bays Rotary Club Serves Up Veteran Luncheon

John Mellilo, Stephanie McEvoy, Donna Valle Alicia Doherty Carl Scholtenhamel Sr. USAF Veteran Alicia Doherty Dorothy Mato, John Melillo Alicia Doherty Frank and Pam Carillo Alicia Doherty Fred Rodriquez USAF Veteran Alicia Doherty Jennifer Silvestro, Brian Babcock, Julie Crowley Alicia Doherty Joan and Gran Erickson Alicia Doherty Joe Modjeska Alicia Doherty John Lenihan USAF Veteran Commander VFW Post 924 Alicia Doherty John Ryan Alicia Doherty Joseph Carroll Assistant District Attorney Suffolk County Alicia Doherty Patrick Gunn Town Justice Navy Veteran Alicia Doherty Vietnam Green Jacket Veterans Alicia Doherty William Huges Alicia Doherty

The Rotary Club of Hampton Bays honored veterans with a luncheon at the Hampton Bays Library.

The library’s Director Donna Valle offered the community an opportunity to meet and celebrate these residents.

Food was provided by the Rotary Club members Jennifer Silvestro, Brian Babcock and Julie Crowley for veterans and their families.

There was also a veterans display showcasing artifacts and stories of local service members on loan from the Hampton Bays Historical & Preservation Society.