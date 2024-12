Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Halloween Party

Charlie and Chris Bugge Courtesy of Westhampton Beach Fire Department HUGS Table Courtesy of Westhampton Beach Fire Department Liam Clark Courtesy of Westhampton Beach Fire Department Trevor Hoey Courtesy of Westhampton Beach Fire Department Westhampton Free Library Courtesy of Westhampton Beach Fire Department

The Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted a Halloween Party for children at Glovers Park, drawing families from the community for a fun-filled afternoon.

Children arrived in costumes, accompanied by their families, and enjoyed treats provided by local businesses.

The Westhampton Free Library and Hugs were among the organizations distributing candy.