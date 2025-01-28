Event & Party Photos

Baker House 1650 Celebrates Holiday

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/28/2025

Amy Kirwin, Andrea GroverRichard Lewin

Anne Chaisson, Heather BuchananRichard Lewin

Barbara Layton, Carol HayesRichard Lewin

Carl Irace, James BlueweissRichard Lewin

Carl Irace, Victor and Cam GelbRichard Lewin

Christina DiSanti, Lisa LarsenRichard Lewin

Dan and Lisa SchockRichard Lewin

Dan Schock, Zach MinskoffRichard Lewin

Dan Schock, Zach MinskoffRichard Lewin

Greater EH Chamber of Commerce Exec. Dir. Susanne Kelly, Barbara Layton, Bradford BilletRichard Lewin

Katherine PerskyRichard Lewin

Lori Holmes, Florence StoneRichard Lewin

Mady Schuman, Lori HolmesRichard Lewin

Sergio Qirgalo, EH Village Mayor Jerry Larsen, Bradford BilletRichard Lewin

Susanne Kelly, Mayor Jerry Larsen, Barbara LaytonRichard Lewin

Zach Minskoff, Jennifer MoralesRichard Lewin

The Greater East Hampton Chamber of Commerce hosted a festive Holiday Gathering at Baker House 1650, bringing together local business leaders and community members to celebrate the season.

East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen and Lisa Larsen were in attendance, along with Chamber Executive Director Susanne Kelly, who helped organize the event.

