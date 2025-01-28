Baker House 1650 Celebrates Holiday
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
01/28/2025
Amy Kirwin, Andrea GroverRichard Lewin
Anne Chaisson, Heather BuchananRichard Lewin
Barbara Layton, Carol HayesRichard Lewin
Carl Irace, James BlueweissRichard Lewin
Carl Irace, Victor and Cam GelbRichard Lewin
Christina DiSanti, Lisa LarsenRichard Lewin
Dan and Lisa SchockRichard Lewin
Dan Schock, Zach MinskoffRichard Lewin
Greater EH Chamber of Commerce Exec. Dir. Susanne Kelly, Barbara Layton, Bradford BilletRichard Lewin
Katherine PerskyRichard Lewin
Lori Holmes, Florence StoneRichard Lewin
Mady Schuman, Lori HolmesRichard Lewin
Sergio Qirgalo, EH Village Mayor Jerry Larsen, Bradford BilletRichard Lewin
Susanne Kelly, Mayor Jerry Larsen, Barbara LaytonRichard Lewin
Zach Minskoff, Jennifer MoralesRichard Lewin
The Greater East Hampton Chamber of Commerce hosted a festive Holiday Gathering at Baker House 1650, bringing together local business leaders and community members to celebrate the season.
East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen and Lisa Larsen were in attendance, along with Chamber Executive Director Susanne Kelly, who helped organize the event.