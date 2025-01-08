Cannabis Carnival Comes to Delray Beach January 18

Visit the Palm Beach Cannabis Carnival

MMJ Health, a leading medical marijuana doctor’s office, along with the top dispensaries and cannabis-related vendors, invites the Palm Beach County community to Cannabis Carnival, a free event designed to celebrate and educate about cannabis and wellness. The first of many events hosted by MMJ Health take place Saturday, Jan. 18, from 1– 7 p.m. at 5850 W. Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

Celebrating and exploring the best of the cannabis community, guests can dive into a day full of fun, learning and connection. Get great bites from a local food truck, play games, win exciting giveaways and even snag a medical marijuana card completely free. Whether you are there to expand your knowledge, relax or vibe with like-minded patients, Cannabis Carnival promises to be an unforgettable experience.

At the event, MMJ Health will provide free, on-site medical marijuana card evaluations for eligible attendees with confirmed appointments. Those interested in a medical marijuana card must have a qualifying medical condition. If eligible, this is a one-time opportunity to get certified at no cost after passing an evaluation. The state fee associated with medical marijuana recommendations is not included and is $80.

Attendees can take this chance to learn more about the benefits of cannabis and medical marijuana and how it can improve wellness. Whether they’re curious about getting their card or just want to understand more about cannabis, industry experts will share valuable insights and answer any questions.

MMJ Health is keeping the vibe high with free goodies and exclusive giveaways throughout the day. A food truck will be on-site with food available for purchase.

Eight of the top medical marijuana dispensaries will be on-site, educating both new and seasoned patients about their products, including vape cartridges, edibles, industry-leading flower and more. They’ll also be offering exclusive discounts, prizes and giveaways. Additional vendors include live music acts, a cannabis-inspired fitness program, a unique furniture company specializing in marijuana-themed designs and yard games, a homeopathic detox supplement brand and a cannabis information and directory service.

Cannabis consumption will be prohibited during the event, and guests must be 18 and older.

For those interested but unable to attend the event, MMJ Health is running its Lucky Lineup promotion for a limited time. First-time patients can book their appointment for just $77 (originally $250), book with a friend for $67 or current patients can transfer and renew for $57 – all backed by MMJ Health’s “price beat guarantee.”

Recreational cannabis remains illegal in Florida, and it is illegal federally, but medical marijuana use is permitted with a proper permit.

Learn more at mmjhealth.com/luckylineup.