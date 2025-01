Chabad of the Hamptons Lights the Menorah

The East Hampton Fire Department assisted Rabbi Leibel Baumgarten in lighting the first candle on the 12-foot Menorah in Herrick Park, marking the beginning of Chanukah with a symbol of turning darkness into light.

The festivities began with a performance by Wacky Chad Deitz.

The Baumgarten family distributed traditional Chanukah treats.