Adorable East End Pets Up for Adoption This January 2025

Adopt Bubbles from ARF Hamptons

Local East End animal shelters have wonderful pets up for adoption and waiting for you in the Hampton and North Fork!

Pets Up for Adoption

Barney

A sweet Southern gent adjusting to life on Long Island, this charming chihuahua-pug mix is searching for his perfect partner. Though small in stature, he’s big on personality and thrives with patient, loving guidance. He’s most at ease with his sister Thelma Lou, though their playful spats prove even best friends bicker sometimes! East Hampton has been a big change for him, but with a steady hand and warm heart, he’ll settle right in. Barney isn’t a fan of cats and is selective about his dog companions, but he’s eager to bond with someone ready to be his forever friend. ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Bubbles

Shy but sweet, this little guy is looking for a patient friend to help him come out of his shell. Bubbles arrived with his five siblings through ARF’s Operation Cat program, and while he’s still learning to trust, his gentle nature is clear to see. A cozy nap spot and a playful string toy are some of his favorite things, and with the right person, his affectionate side will blossom. Bubbles has special medical needs, but that doesn’t stop him from dreaming of a forever home filled with love, understanding, and plenty of time to build a lasting bond. ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Colby

This gentle senior is ready to spend his golden years in a cozy, loving home. At 12 years old, Colby is a laid-back Hound mix who’s happiest with a soft bed and kind company. He’s working hard to shed some extra weight, having started his journey at 120 pounds, with a goal of losing about 40. Despite his size, Colby is a social guy who enjoys the company of other dogs, whether for gentle wrestling or simply hanging out. He’s searching for a compassionate foster or adopter to help him continue his journey toward health and happiness in a peaceful home. Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road W, Hampton Bays, 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Tina

A quiet, tender-hearted kitten, this 6-month-old sweetheart is ready to bloom in a patient, loving home. Tina may be a bit reserved when meeting new people, but with gentle care and a cozy space of her own, she’ll quickly show her affectionate side. She enjoys calm environments, where she can relax and soak up attention from her favorite humans. Though a little shy at first, her loyalty and love grow with time. Tina is searching for someone who understands the beauty of a gentle bond — a forever friend to help her feel safe and truly at home. Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com

Zoe

Full of energy and affection, this two-year-old pup is eager to bring joy to her forever home. Zoe is a small breed dog with a big personality — playful, loving, and always ready to make new friends. Currently staying at Bideawee’s Westhampton location, she’s been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, making her all set to start her next chapter. Zoe thrives on human connection and would love a family that can match her enthusiasm for life. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to brighten your days, Zoe is ready to fill your home with love and laughter. Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org

Tilly

With her gentle demeanor and affectionate heart, this beautiful orange-and-white lady is ready to be someone’s special companion. Tilly found herself at NFAWL after her owner passed away, and now she’s searching for a quiet home where she can feel safe and loved again. A true couch potato at heart, she adores relaxing in cozy spots and soaking up attention from her favorite humans. While she’s currently living with other cats, she would thrive best as the star of her new home. If you’re looking for a calm, sweet soul to share your days with, Tilly is the one for you. North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org