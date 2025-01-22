Impact the Palm Beaches Hosts 10th Anniversary Celebration
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
01/22/2025
Christine DelVecchio, Lisa Johnson, Grace KurianCAPEHART
Deaawn Roundtree, Tracy Thomas, Maria MarinoCAPEHART
Diane McNeal, Deborah JohnsonCAPEHART
Linda Mauger-Harnish, Nancy FeiwelCAPEHART
Katie Hogan, Kate CotnerCAPEHART
Keely Gideon-Taylor, Holly HanlonCAPEHART
Jennifer Thomason, Sue HutcheonCAPEHART
Shawn Ho-Hing-King, Brandi DelVecchioCAPEHART
Elissa Profant, Margo Kohlhoff, Eileen TurenneCAPEHART
Danielle McDonald, Missy Agnello, Cynthia MaronetCAPEHART
Impact the Palm Beaches celebrated its 10-year anniversary kick-off at the Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach Downtown.
More than 250 members and guests attended the event where they had opportunities to learn about the organization’s work.
Deborah Johnson, co-founder of Impact the Palm Beaches, introduced the new Impact Palm Society, an exclusive membership initiative.