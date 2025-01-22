Event & Party Photos

Impact the Palm Beaches Hosts 10th Anniversary Celebration

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/22/2025

Christine DelVecchio, Lisa Johnson, Grace KurianCAPEHART

Deaawn Roundtree, Tracy Thomas, Maria MarinoCAPEHART

FPL TeamCAPEHART

Diane McNeal, Deborah JohnsonCAPEHART

Linda Mauger-Harnish, Nancy FeiwelCAPEHART

Katie Hogan, Kate CotnerCAPEHART

Keely Gideon-Taylor, Holly HanlonCAPEHART

Jennifer Thomason, Sue HutcheonCAPEHART

Shawn Ho-Hing-King, Brandi DelVecchioCAPEHART

Elissa Profant, Margo Kohlhoff, Eileen TurenneCAPEHART

Danielle McDonald, Missy Agnello, Cynthia MaronetCAPEHART

Impact the Palm Beaches celebrated its 10-year anniversary kick-off at the Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach Downtown.

More than 250 members and guests attended the event where they had opportunities to learn about the organization’s work.

Deborah Johnson, co-founder of Impact the Palm Beaches, introduced the new Impact Palm Society, an exclusive membership initiative.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles