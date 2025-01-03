Did you miss Long Island Restaurant Week? Did you enjoy it so much, you want it back? Fret not. Long Island Winter Restaurant Week is coming soon, running from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2.
Winter restaurant week will offer prix fixe options at more than 150 participating restaurants. Diners can enjoy $24 two-course lunches or $29, $39, and $46 three-course dinners, with menus available all week except Saturday evenings after 7 p.m.
The promotion also includes a gift card giveaway, with entries accepted online Jan. 20-Feb. 3. Winners will be announced Feb. 7.
“What better way to celebrate the cold days of winter than with a delicious affordable warm meal,” Nicole Castillo of Long Island Restaurant and Hospitality Group said. “We are expecting over 150 restaurants to participate this winter in offering discount meals for Winter Long Island Restaurant Week. With diners sharing that almost 50% of them dine out more than once during restaurant week, it is lining up to be quite a busy week.”
For East Enders, you won’t have to travel far.
10 Restaurants Participating in Winter Restaurant Week
La Plage
La Plage, a beachfront dining destination located on Wading River’s scenic Creek Road, has earned acclaim from Zagat Survey for its “superb culinary artistry” and a top rating of 27. Chef and founder Wayne Wadington specializes in French-American cuisine, showcasing fresh fish and produce daily. With more than 25 years as a fine dining staple, La Plage also offers catering services led by Wadington and a dedicated team, ensuring seamless planning and memorable events. Indoor and terrace seating are available for guests to enjoy the restaurant’s scenic location.
Proudly calling itself “the Gateway to the North Fork,” the Cooperage Inn is lovely this time of year, with all of the pumpkin and apple picking crowds long gone. The menu includes creative appetizers like eggplant fries and baked clams, fresh salads including sesame calamari, comforting entrees such as chicken pot pie and braised short ribs, and premium cuts like filet mignon and cowboy ribeye. Seafood lovers can enjoy dishes like pistachio-crusted grouper or broiled medleys, while pasta options include stroganoff and seafood linguine.
On the Docks in Aquebogue offers a menu of flavorful American classics with a coastal twist, set against the picturesque backdrop of Lighthouse Marina and Meetinghouse Creek. Small plates like buffalo wings, baked clams, and a meat and cheese platter pair well with salads such as the avocado wedge or NOFO. Sandwiches and burgers, including shrimp tacos and a chipotle BBQ burger, come with crispy fries. Larger plates feature fried or broiled seafood platters, linguine with clam sauce, chicken Milanese, and hearty beef short ribs.
Legends in New Suffolk has an interesting and rare feature: If you call in advance and reserve a marina spot, you can arrive at your reservation by boat. Their menu is diverse, blending the usual East End cuisine with other favorites. Enjoy things like warm goat cheese salad or the hearty steakhouse salad, alongside starters like crispy fish tacos, Buffalo wings, or roasted cauliflower. Main courses include maple miso salmon, vegetable pad Thai, and panko chicken with lemon cream sauce. Rice bowls like the Korean beef bowl or poke bowl offer fresh, flavorful options, while sandwiches such as the hot honey chicken sandwich or salmon BLT are perfect for a quick bite.
Stone Creek Inn, a historic dining destination in East Quogue since 1996, combines French culinary expertise with local ingredients under the direction of chef Christian Mir and his wife Elaine DiGiacomo. Set in a charming former speakeasy, the restaurant offers an elegant dining experience with seasonal menus, including a $45 prix-fixe option. Praised as a “Dining Gem” by The New York Times, it remains a Hamptons favorite for its rich history and exceptional cuisine.
Bistro Eté, located in Water Mill’s Mill Center, offers a coastal French dining experience that blends Mediterranean flavors with refined technique. Chef Arie, who hails from Cyprus and trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, crafts a menu inspired by his heritage and his work under Michelin-starred Chef Philippe Da Silva in Provence. Guests can enjoy classic dishes like escargot and striped bass with champagne truffle sauce, along with a selection of vegan and vegetarian options. Bistro Eté also introduces Chef Arie’s Steak Club, where diners can select, age, and enjoy personalized cuts of beef.
Centro 336 offers farm-to-fork Italian cuisine inspired by family recipes and local East End produce. The menu features fresh homemade pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and Mediterranean-inspired dishes like grilled octopus and baked clams. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails infused with herbs grown on-site and an extensive wine selection from the restaurant’s glass wine cellar.
Calissa brings the flavors of Mykonos to the Hamptons, offering a menu inspired by the Aegean Islands. Featuring fresh crudo, seasonal mezze, and large-format dishes like lobster pasta and whole grilled Montauk fish, Calissa is perfect for a night out or a special celebration. Its award-winning wine list, recognized by Wine Spectator, highlights Mediterranean varietals and rare Greek selections. As one of Southampton’s top event and wedding venues, Calissa accommodates private groups from 10 to 300 guests.
Page at Sag Harbor is a cherished destination in the Hamptons, blending the historic charm of its whaling town roots with a modern culinary flair. Offering New American bistro-style cuisine, the menu highlights fresh seafood, savory meats, and locally sourced produce. Guests can enjoy meals in the rustic yet contemporary dining room or relax outdoors along Main Street. Whether for lunch, dinner, Sunday brunch, or late-night bites, Page pairs its dishes with craft cocktails, beer, and an extensive wine selection.
Nick & Toni’s is an iconic East Hampton dining destination, offering seasonally inspired cuisine in a warm and inviting Tuscan farmhouse setting. Since 1988, it has been a cornerstone of the Hamptons’ culinary scene, known for its wood-burning oven, lively dining rooms, and an eclectic collection of outsider art. The menu showcases locally sourced ingredients across an array of expertly crafted dishes, from handmade pastas and wood-grilled meats to pizzas and antipasti. Guests can savor artisanal creations like Nduja Arancini, Foie Gras Tortellini, and signature dishes such as Rigatoni Bolognese and Heritage Porchetta. An extensive drink program complements the culinary offerings, featuring craft cocktails, local brews, and an award-winning wine list.