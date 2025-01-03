East End Restaurants Participating in Long Island Winter Restaurant Week 2025

Did you miss Long Island Restaurant Week? Did you enjoy it so much, you want it back? Fret not. Long Island Winter Restaurant Week is coming soon, running from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2.

Winter restaurant week will offer prix fixe options at more than 150 participating restaurants. Diners can enjoy $24 two-course lunches or $29, $39, and $46 three-course dinners, with menus available all week except Saturday evenings after 7 p.m.

The promotion also includes a gift card giveaway, with entries accepted online Jan. 20-Feb. 3. Winners will be announced Feb. 7.

“What better way to celebrate the cold days of winter than with a delicious affordable warm meal,” Nicole Castillo of Long Island Restaurant and Hospitality Group said. “We are expecting over 150 restaurants to participate this winter in offering discount meals for Winter Long Island Restaurant Week. With diners sharing that almost 50% of them dine out more than once during restaurant week, it is lining up to be quite a busy week.”

For East Enders, you won’t have to travel far.

10 Restaurants Participating in Winter Restaurant Week

La Plage

La Plage, a beachfront dining destination located on Wading River’s scenic Creek Road, has earned acclaim from Zagat Survey for its “superb culinary artistry” and a top rating of 27. Chef and founder Wayne Wadington specializes in French-American cuisine, showcasing fresh fish and produce daily. With more than 25 years as a fine dining staple, La Plage also offers catering services led by Wadington and a dedicated team, ensuring seamless planning and memorable events. Indoor and terrace seating are available for guests to enjoy the restaurant’s scenic location.

131 Creek Road, Wading River, 631-744-9200, laplagewadingriver.com

Cooperage Inn

Proudly calling itself “the Gateway to the North Fork,” the Cooperage Inn is lovely this time of year, with all of the pumpkin and apple picking crowds long gone. The menu includes creative appetizers like eggplant fries and baked clams, fresh salads including sesame calamari, comforting entrees such as chicken pot pie and braised short ribs, and premium cuts like filet mignon and cowboy ribeye. Seafood lovers can enjoy dishes like pistachio-crusted grouper or broiled medleys, while pasta options include stroganoff and seafood linguine.

2218 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow, 631-727-8994, cooperageinn.com

On the Docks