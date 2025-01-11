Michele Anne Novak of Sag Harbor Remembered as Compassionate Nurse

Michele Anne Novak, born Oct. 30, 1951, died peacefully at her home in Sag Harbor on Dec. 27 after a courageous battle with ALS, which she was diagnosed with in March of this year.

Michele attended college at Rockland State Hospital where she received her degree in nursing. Michele worked for Southampton Hospital for 43 years until she retired in 2016. Known for her compassion and expertise, she not only cared for her patients but also mentored countless new nurses and even trained a few doctors throughout her tenure. Her colleagues and patients alike admired her unwavering commitment to the field of healthcare.

Outside of work, Michele found joy in life’s simple pleasures, She loved spending time on the water aboard her boat, entertaining friends and savoring a good glass or two of wine. She especially enjoyed the sunset cruises on Noyac Bay. A talented cook, she could effortlessly prepare a delicious meal and was equally skilled in baking. Michele cherished her time at the beach, tending her flowers, reading by the fire pit, and sharing her home with her beloved golden retrievers, Summer and Autumn and her cat, Sir. Winston who will miss her dearly.

Michele’s greatest pride and joy was her daughter, Shannon who resides in Charleston, South Carolina. She also leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Steven. Michele’s warmth and vibrant spirt will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Project ALS, Southampton Animal Shelter or The Sag Harbor Food Pantry.

A wake was held at Brockett’s Funeral Home on Jan. 2 and a funeral service was held Jan. 3 at the funeral home followed by burial at Southampton Cemetery.