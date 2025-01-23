Palumbo Pushes for Karilyn’s Law, Guardianship Reform

Anthony Palumbo discussed Karilyn’s Law on Tu4sday, Jan. 21, 2025

New York State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) is renewing calls for the State Legislature to pass Karilyn’s Law, a bill that would allow people to visit loved ones under guardianship and conservatorship.

If enacted, the bill would prevent a guardian, care manager, or power of attorney from arbitrarily terminating visitation rights and isolating vulnerable individuals who are being held in involuntary guardianship. It would also provide for the ward or family members to be heard at an evidentiary hearing before the court within 10 days of bringing an application.

“New York’s guardianship system needs to be overhauled to protect some of the State’s most vulnerable residents from forced isolation and provide them with the ability to see loved ones and friends,” Palumbo said. “The denial of visitation rights is just one component of the guardianship abuse we are witnessing throughout New York, but it is the most inhumane and must be addressed in 2025.”

The proposal is named after Karilyn Montanti, a senior who fell victim to the guardianship system, and whose loved ones had been denied visitation rights as the family tried to get her back to New York before she died. Her daughter, Chrisine Montanti, joined calls for the bill’s passage.

“I have been living a complete nightmare for several years as my mother is in a constant state of torture and I am powerless to save her,” she said. “My mother was blocked and denied access to her entire family, friends and only grandchild without having an evidentiary hearing and without due process.”