Riverhead Town Forms Committee for Hispanic Development, Empowerment & Education

From left: committee members Edgar Meija, Pastor Elias Salcedo, Alexander Escobar, and Montserrat Ruiz outside Riverhead Town Hall.

It was a historic work session meeting on Jan. 16 as the Riverhead Town Board officially formed the Committee for Hispanic Development, Empowerment and Education (HDEC).

The goals of the committee, according to founding member Alexander Escobar, are to empower Hispanic entrepreneurs and businesses by providing essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities, expand educational and workforce development initiatives to cultivate a skilled and competitive workforce, strengthen civic engagement through increased collaboration with local government and public service entities, and advocate for meaningful Hispanic representation in all spheres of community life, while promoting cultural awareness and appreciation.

“The formation of the HDEEC is both a personal and collective milestone, marking a pivotal moment for inclusivity and representation,” Escobar said. “It reflects our shared commitment to fostering a thriving Hispanic community in Riverhead and the East End. The committee represents a meaningful step toward empowering individuals and businesses, addressing systemic challenges, and building a more cohesive and supportive community. It is an affirmation of our collective strength and resilience.”

Escobar is cinematographer, entrepreneur, and community leader. He is the founder and owner of Cafè Victoria, a board member of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, and committee member of the Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force.

The committee was formed through a joint effort by Councilman Ken Rothwell (R-Wading River) and members of the community.

“[Rothwell] recognized the pressing need for a focused initiative to support the Hispanic community. I shared the challenges and opportunities that the community faces, and together we brainstormed and built the foundation for this committee. Councilman Rothwell’s dedication, proactive approach, and leadership were instrumental in turning this vision into reality.”

Other members on the committee are Edgar Mejia, former Guatemalan diplomat, Montserrat Ruiz, a dentist with a master’s degree in education and a successful entrepreneur, Gary Vogel, managing partner of East Coast Nurseries, Elias Salcedo, founder of New Jerusalem Church, Annaly Kess, an employee of the Riverhead Central School District, and Daniel Sullivan, businessman, strategist, and advocate for green energy initiatives.

“The Hispanic Development, Empowerment, and Education Committee is dedicated to advancing economic development, empowerment and education of the Hispanic community in Riverhead,” Rothwell said at Thursday’s work session. “The HDEC provides access to essential resources such as mentorship, financial literacy, workforce development, leadership training and community engagement initiatives by fostering economic growth, educational advancement and Stronger civic participation. Hdec empowers individuals and families while driving inclusive progress and strengthening rubber heads a vibrant, diverse and prosperous community.”