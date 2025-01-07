Summer House Star Paige Desorbo & Craig Conover Call It Quits

Paige DeSorbo attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Bravo fans are reeling from the breakup of one of the network’s most beloved couples. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, who has spent the past six summers as a permanent fixture of the Hamptons’ social scene with her costars and Bravo cameras, revealed on her podcast “Giggly Squad” that she and Southern Charm star Craig Conover ended their three-year relationship.

Desorbo, 32, shared the news with co-host and best friend, comedian Hannah Berner — herself a Westhampton Beach resident — and assured listeners there’s “no bad blood” between her and Conover.

“I think we’ll always be friends,” she said.

It wasn’t only the Bravo fanbase who were shaken by the news. While co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Mad Men actor Jon Hamm weighed in, calling the split “the end of an era” and joking that he had to “pour one out for Craig and Paige.”

A new season of Summer House is set to air in February.