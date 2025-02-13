Benefit Supports Old Bags Luncheon

Guy Clark, Kathy Prounis, Nini Jewels Brand Ambassador Harrison MorganCourtesy of Nini Fine Jewels
Harrison Morgan, Anka Palitz, Guy ClarkCourtesy of Nini Fine Jewels
Kathy Prounis, Sharon Bush, Karen Murray, Michelle Worth, Valerie CooperCourtesy of Nini Fine Jewels
Michelle Worth, FiveStory Owner Karen Murray, Sharon BushCourtesy of Nini Fine Jewels
An evening hosted by Nini Fine Jewels‘ Brand Ambassador Harrison Morgan brought together supporters of the Old Bags Luncheon and the Center for Family Services at Karen Murray’s FiveStory boutique in Palm Beach.
