Event & Party Photos

Benefit Supports Old Bags Luncheon

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/13/2025

Guy Clark, Kathy Prounis, Nini Jewels Brand Ambassador Harrison MorganCourtesy of Nini Fine Jewels

Harrison Morgan, Anka Palitz, Guy ClarkCourtesy of Nini Fine Jewels

Kathy Prounis, Sharon Bush, Karen Murray, Michelle Worth, Valerie CooperCourtesy of Nini Fine Jewels

Michelle Worth, FiveStory Owner Karen Murray, Sharon BushCourtesy of Nini Fine Jewels

An evening hosted by Nini Fine Jewels‘ Brand Ambassador Harrison Morgan brought together supporters of the Old Bags Luncheon and the Center for Family Services at Karen Murray’s FiveStory boutique in Palm Beach.

