Benefit Supports Old Bags Luncheon

Guy Clark, Kathy Prounis, Nini Jewels Brand Ambassador Harrison Morgan Courtesy of Nini Fine Jewels Harrison Morgan, Anka Palitz, Guy Clark Courtesy of Nini Fine Jewels Kathy Prounis, Sharon Bush, Karen Murray, Michelle Worth, Valerie Cooper Courtesy of Nini Fine Jewels Michelle Worth, FiveStory Owner Karen Murray, Sharon Bush Courtesy of Nini Fine Jewels

An evening hosted by Nini Fine Jewels‘ Brand Ambassador Harrison Morgan brought together supporters of the Old Bags Luncheon and the Center for Family Services at Karen Murray’s FiveStory boutique in Palm Beach.