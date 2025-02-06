Black History Month 2025 East End Events Roundup

(Getty Images)

Celebrate Black History Month on the East End in February with this diverse lineup of events, including lectures, performances, and community gatherings honoring Black culture, history, and achievements.

Black History Month Events

Famous Inventors

Friday, February 7, 3:30 p.m. Ring in Black History Month at Hampton Library. Kids aged 5-7 can make crafts celebrating the commemorative month and learn about famous inventors that have helped shape Black history. The event is free, but registration is required. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Long Island and the Legacy of Eugenics: Station of Intolerance

Friday, February 7, 7 p.m. Author Mark Torres discusses his new book on how biologist Charles Davenport, a former director of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, was the primary driver behind the American eugenics movement, a social philosophy based on improving society via the manipulation of a population’s genetic stock. The idea was carried forward into the atrocities of Nazi Germany and sterilization programs of Latinas in Puerto Rico and Southern California through the 1960s. This is a virtual event hosted by the Shelter Island Public Library, Westhampton Free Library, John Jermain Memorial Library, Quogue Library, Mattituck-Laurel Library, Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, the Southold Free Library and the Hampton Bays Public Library. shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, westhamptonlibray.net, hamptonbayslibrary.org, johnjermain.org, quoguelibrary.org, mattitucklaurellibrary.org, cutchoguelibrary.org, southoldlibrary.org

Lecture Series: Tamara Lanier, From These Roots

Saturday, February 8, 3 p.m. Join author Tamara Lanier at the North Fork Arts Center for a presentation of her recent memoir, “From These Roots: My Fight with Harvard to Reclaim My Legacy.” Enjoy a reading followed by a conversation with Lanier and local journalist Liz Welch, who collaborated with Lanier for this memoir. Tickets are $20 and a book signing will take place after the event.211 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-8600, northfork-artscenter.org

Ajamu Kojo – Great Americans: Selected Paintings (2013-2024)

Saturday, February 8, 4:30 p.m. The North Fork Arts Center will host an opening reception for an exhibit showcasing the works of this Brooklyn artist whose portraits celebrate Black excellence in American history, including “A Portrait of George Washington and His Slaves.” 211 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-8600, northfork-artscenter.org

Afro-Caribbean Spiritual Movement & Dance Workshop

Sunday, February 9, 3 p.m. Learn about the movements tied to Afro-Caribbean spirituality through this workshop led by dancer and choreographer Johnnoy Johnson at The Church. Attendees will learn about the different deities and their associated gestures, as well as different movements from Jamaica, Cuba, Trinidad and Haiti. General admission is $25 and member tickets are $15. 48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Black History Month Celebration

Thursday, February 13, 6 p.m. Visit Riverhead High School for its 16th annual celebration. Enjoy an evening of student and community organizer performances, and displays of creative student work. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. will deliver the celebration’s keynote address.700 Harrison Avenue, Riverhead. 631-369-6723, riverhead.net

Hamptons Jazz Fest Presents Mary Edwards

Friday, February 14, 6 p.m. Spend Valentine’s Day at The Church, and enjoy a performance by composer, pianist and environmental sound artist Mary Edwards. Edwards will be joined by her quartet to create a peaceful evening that celebrates the natural world through music. General admission is $30 and member tickets are $25.48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Selma

Saturday, February 15, 2 p.m. The North Fork Arts Center hosts a screening of the film about film chronicling Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1965 voting rights campaign. The screening with be followed by a discussion with community leaders Rev. Natalie Wimberly, Village Clerk Candace Hall, and Greenport student Faith Welch. 211 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-8600, northfork-artscenter.org

Crown Yourself: Inspired by Basquiat

Tuesday, February 18, 4 p.m. Paint a self-portrait in the style of Brooklyn-born expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat at Hampton Library. Attendees grades 6 and up should dress for a mess.2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Brown v. Board of Education

Wednesday, February 19, 1 p.m. This virtual program about the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that separating children in public schools on the basis of race was unconstitutional. Learn about what the ruling means and how it resonates today. This event is hosted by the Floyd Memorial Library, Shelter Island Public Library and Westhampton Free Library. floydmemoriallibrary.org, westhamptonlibray.net, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Underground Railroad Quilt Craft

Thursday, February 20, 4 p.m. Learn more about American abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman at Hampton Library while creating a mini quilt. Tubman used quilts to help carry enslaved persons to freedom during the Civil War. The free event is open to ages 8-11, and registration opens Feb. 14.2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Groundbreaking Black Comedians

Thursday, February 20, 5:30 p.m. In this very unique virtual presentation, the Mattituck-Laurel Library will celebrate the incredible contributions eight Black comedians brought to the world of comedy: Godfrey Cambridge, Redd Foxx, Dick Gregory, Flip Wilson, Nipsey Russell, Richard Pryor, Bill Cosby, and Eddie Murphy! Each, in their own distinctive voice, introduced an incomparable style of comedy to the world, breaking racially prejudiced barriers along the way. mattitucklaurellibrary.org

The Color of a Lie

Thursday, February 20, 7 p.m. Join this discussion about school desegregation in the 1950s through the lens of award-winning author Kim Johnson’s historical fiction. This event is hosted by the Floyd Memorial Library and the Westhampton Free Library. floydmemoriallibrary.org, westhamptonlibray.net

Daughters of Judah: A Multigenerational Story of Slavery and Freedom on the East End

Saturday, February 22, 3 p.m. The North Fork Arts Center hosts historians Jennifer L. Morgan and Donnamarie Barnes for a thought-provoking discussion on their work exploring the generational impact of slavery and the enduring fight for freedom in the region, shining a light on the remarkable stories of women who shaped the course of history. Tickets are on sale for $15.211 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-8600, northfork-artscenter.org

Black History Reception

Saturday, February 22, 6 p.m. Head to Riverhead Free Library for an evening of musical presentations and a display of original artwork by artist Tonia “Justice” Morton, at this event presented by the African American Educational Cultural Festival. The reception will be hosted by James “Dr. Love” Banks and African attire is encouraged.330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Speaker Series: Slavery on the North Fork

Sunday, February 23, 1 p.m. Join North Fork Project team members Amy Folk and Richard Wines to learn about the history of slavery on the North Fork from the earliest settlements until New York state’s 1827 abolition. Hear the individual stories of the estimated 550 people enslaved during that time, with an emphasis on the communities that surrounded Hallockville Museum Farm. 6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-315-5475, hallockville.org

A Music Legacy: Three Centuries of the African Diaspora with Alexander Wu and his Piano Trio

Sunday, February 23, 3 p.m. Music of the African diaspora showcases the vast contributions to music by Africans and the descendants of enslaved Africans around the world. Pianist and music arranger Alexander Wu and his trio (violin and cello) bring together tradition and history with its modern-day influence and cultural relevance at Rogers Memorial Library. Featuring the music of Scott Joplin, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock, Nina Simone, Sam Cooke and more. Registration required.91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton, 631-283-0774, myrml.org

MLK Portrait Project Exhibition Reception

Thursday, February 27, 4 p.m. This opening reception will celebrate the fifth-annual exhibit featuring local high school students’ collaborative mosaics depicting leaders of the Civil Rights movement in homage to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The works will be displayed January 29 through March 7 at the Suffolk County Community College Eastern Campus in Riverhead.Lyceum Gallery, Montaukett Learning Resource Center, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Road, Riverhead sunysuffolk.edu

Charity Starts at Home: Nadine Ruff

Friday, February 28, 6 p.m. Enjoy this performance by choreographer, dancer and mixed media artist Arien Wilkerson at The Church. The show honors Wilkerson’s aunt, Nadine Ruff, a Black transgender woman who has lived with HIV for 38 years. The production will combine traditional forms of dance and boundary-pushing aesthetics. Wilkerson will be joined on stage by trained dancers Mackenzie-Soleil Collyear and Jolie Padilla. 48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Southampton African-American Museum

Reopening soon is the preeminent East End museum dedicated to promoting an understanding of African American culture. 245 North Sea Road, Southampton, 631-353-3299, saamuseum.org

-Compiled by Isabella Reilly and Timothy Bolger