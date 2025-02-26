Brush Strokes of Brilliance: Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Returns

Joel Bermano

When it comes to show business, March is peak season in West Palm Beach for artists and collectors who converge for one of the biggest art shows of the year, including artists and galleries from around the world.

While winter may fill the region with snowbirds looking for water, sand, golf and warm weather, it’s also a busy season for those seeking and making art. The eighth Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary art show runs at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, March 20 to March 23, attracting crowds from around the world.

The show includes an exclusive invitation-only VIP Preview on Thursday, March 20, among events that further enhance the experience.

It’s at roughly the same time as the nearby Palm Beach International Boat Show, which runs March 19-23, 2025 along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, directly across from Palm Beach Island.

Art and boats may seem a world apart, but both appeal to affluent visitors and residents, making the timing hardly a coincidence.

Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary says the show brings galleries and their artists to the “discerning and ever growing high-net worth audience that has migrated South.” Many visitors, however, travel to what’s seen as a prestigious, international show, filling hotels and otherwise leading to an influx of travelers.

“A lot of snowbirds from Canada, New York and the East Coast own multiple homes,” said Joel Bermano, an artist and owner of Bermano Gallery in Sunset Park, presenting at the show. “They come to the show to buy art for different properties, apartments around the world.”

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary is owned and run by Art Miami, a 31-year-old organization that also organizes the longest-running contemporary art fair in Miami.

“This is the premier art show for the spring season,” said Bermano, who said this is his first time showing at this exhibit. “They have the most prestigious guest list and collector’s list.”

In addition to catering to local residents, often with multiple homes, the show attracts others from around the world.

“It’s a good combination, because it brings a very exclusive crowd together to view and purchase luxury goods,” Bermano said of the art and boat shows, scheduled simultaneously. “The clientele that attend the art show includes astute collectors who know the art world very well. The art leaves an indelible impression on the people who go to the show.”

He said he has shipped paintings to France, Italy as well as other locations around the world as people furnish multiple properties.

In addition to local residents, the art show attracts an affluent audience of art professionals and those passionate about art.

That includes serious collectors, curators, museum directors and interior designers showing as well as seeking to purchase international contemporary, modern, classical modern, post-war and pop era work.

“Primarily for aesthetics,” Bermano said of motivations to buy, noting his art strives to be visually striking, while evoking deep joy, being uplifting and inspiring those who experience it. “But they’re hoping that they’ll find the next Van Gogh of Basquiat or a famous name artist.”

This emphatically international show, in addition to international collectors, has presented work from galleries in nations such Austria, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Columbia, Venezuela and the United States.

Artists often display at other large, international shows. Bermano, for instance, has presented his work at big shows such as the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, the Capetown Art Festival and the Aqua Art Fair during Art Basel in Miami.

“You decide what to show according to the size of your booth,” Bermano said. “I picked more of my pieces that burst with beautiful energy. The theme is contemporary and modern. I’m showing my more abstract, colorful, vibrant pieces.”

Artists have to qualify to become part of more prestigious shows, such as this, going from an emerging artist to a collectible artist. Bermano said not all artists can get into this show, which includes some of the best galleries worldwide under one roof.

“It’s some of the finest art in the world. Different art appeals to different tastes,” Bermano said. “You get to see some of the most beautiful art in one place.”

The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, which provides a satellite venue, traditionally presents work by artists as part of the show.

It last year showed work by 2024 Artist in Residence Jordi Mollà, Savage Garden (Jardín Salvaje) and the Paul Fisher Gallery.

And the show traditionally showcases work by well-known artists and celebrities, adding another dimension to the art scene.

Holden Luntz Gallery, Palm Beach, last year presented an exhibit at the entry to the Fair entitled Bernie Taupin – Two Sides of the Sixties featuring 15 mixed-media paintings by Taupin, Elton John’s lyricist.

“There will be a lot of celebrities,” Bermano said. “Palm Beach and West Palm Beach are one of the most affluent places on earth. The who’s who comes to the show.”

Get tickets and info at artpbfair.com.