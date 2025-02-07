Police Seeking to ID Suspect in Riverhead Theft

Police say this man is wanted for stealing laptops from Best Buy in Riverhead

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who they say stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in January.

Police say the man, who was captured by store cameras, stole approximately $2,300 worth of laptops from Best Buy, located at 1440 Old Country Road in Riverhead, on January 12 at 12:39 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching “P3 Tips,” or online at P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.