Recipe: Learn to Make Kale, Quinoa & Cauliflower Soup

Kale, quinoa, and cauliflower soup by Colleen McGrath of Cuisine by Colleen

I have been a caterer and private chef in the Hamptons and Manhattan for over 40 years. As you can imagine, the holiday season is a whirlwind for me with the parties, celebrations and take-out orders plus trying to spend time with my family and friends. Once the New Year’s celebrations are done, I get a bit of a break to do some things for myself, like volunteering to cook for a non-profit dog and cat spay/neuter organization. And starting this column to share easy, seasonal recipes with the community I am proud to live and work in.

January is the month for new, inspirational solutions… until February for some of us. This recipe is gluten free. If you use vegetable broth or water, it’s vegan. I like to portion out single servings and freeze for easy lunches. Warm, yummy, healthy – checks all the boxes for a great start to the year.

Start the new year right!

Kale, Quinoa, Cauliflower Soup (Gluten Free)

*Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

12 oz frozen organic kale or spinach

1 cup cauliflower rice, frozen or fresh

½ cup quinoa

1 large carrot (diced)

1 large celery (diced)

1 medium onion (diced)

5 garlic cloves (chopped)

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1 teaspoon turmeric

Salt/pepper to taste

6 cups of broth (chicken, beef or vegetable) or water

Parmesan cheese (garnish optional)

Directions

Saute carrots, celery and onions in oil for 5 minutes.

Add garlic and saute for 1 minute, until fragrant.

Add quinoa, turmeric and 6 cups liquid of your choice.

Bring to a boil.

Lower to simmer for 15 minutes.

Add kale and cauliflower rice.

Cook on low for another 10 minutes.

Salt and pepper to taste and garnish with parmesan cheese.

Colleen McGrath is owner, caterer, and private chef for Cuisine by Colleen, located at 30 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. Visit cuisinebycolleen.com for more information.