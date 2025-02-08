Super Bowl & Valentine Specials from the East End 'Food Seen'

Find out where to enjoy Super Bowl food on the East End!

Two big foodie days are coming up! Keep reading for tasty happenings for the Super Bowl LIX and Valentine’s Day plus some other exciting new spots to check out.

The Big Game is this Sunday, Feb. 9 and Townline BBQ in Sagaponack has everything you need to watch the game in style. If you’re catching the game with friends at home, they have great game day snacks to go enjoy including, a Bag O’Nuggs which are crispy smoked pork ribs tossed in one of their wing sauces and served with Carolina white sauce, a Bag of Wings including 50 wings with your choice of sauce served with blue cheese or a Bag of TL Popcorn. Trays of deliciousness are also available such as the Nacho Tray, Fried Mac and Cheese Bites, ‘Que Combos including a Pulled Pork Sandwich Kit, Chicken and Rib Dinner or a Townline Extravaganza complete with all the fixings and served with collard greens, baked beans, cornbread and pickles. With all that goodness you’re going to need something to wash it down with, so order a growler or curated four pack to go! Growlers and pitchers of Springs Brewery Lazy Lightning IPA will be available in house as well $10 margaritas, “The Pigskin” which includes a Monopolio Lager Clara, a shot of G4 Blanco Tequila and a Chicharron Snack for $15. Still not convinced? Customers watching the game at TL BBQ will receive a free raffle ticket with every bar purchase of the day with an opportunity to win several prizes, but you must be present to win. Takeout orders can be placed in person or over the phone by calling the restaurant directly at 631-537-BBQ1.

Birdie’s Ale House is celebrating the Super Bowl all weekend! Kick off the party on Friday and enjoy all-day happy hour. Saturday they’ll be hosting a Punt Challenge where if you make the kick into their mini field goal, you’ll be entered into a raffle to win prizes like merchandise, cooler bags, hammocks, pickleball sets and more! Then head in on Sunday for their Super Bowl LIX Watch Party where you can enjoy a complimentary buffet complete with pigs in a blanket, mini beef empanadas, a huge Italian hero, wings, cookies and more.

Hampton Coffee Company has opened a new location in Hampton Bays! The new establishment is situated at 31 Shinnecock Road in Hampton Bays with the hours of 6 a.m.–5 p.m. offering casual café and espresso bar goods as well as bakery and juice bar items. Breakfast and lunch are served all day, and an outdoor patio will be available for warmer weather. The new location is family and pet-friendly, fully handicapped accessible and offers free Wi-Fi for anyone interested in getting some work done with a tasty coffee and pastry. Their entire menu is also available to go from open until closing through their Hampton Coffee Company App and your order will be ready when you arrive!

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. is hosting Flanneltine’s Day on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 2–6 p.m.! It’s a special time of year, so spend it by listening to live music by the Jambaritos Band, enjoying food and drink specials, pre-loved flannels and helping them fill their van with love for their friends at CAST! The brewery is collecting toilet paper, paper towels, soap/shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste/toothbrushes, baby wipes and non-perishable food for the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation.

Did you know?

Panoramica has opened in Peconic! The experience-based cafe was made to bring you to a moment in time where the art of design reigned supreme. The idea is a train station cafe that is based in a retro future world. There’s a time and space for everything there, especially coffee! The “Caffeination Station” is located between the Post Office and the Railroad and offers a range of coffees and smoothies, pressed sandwiches such as a Tuna Melt Your Mind, California Dreams, Technicolor, Kryptonian, Toasty options of Now Boarding Toast, Goog Toast, The Atom Toast and more. Salads and pastries are also available, as well as other products in the market section such as dips and spreads. Pay them a visit for a cup of joe that’s out of this world!

Bits & Bites:

The Children’s Museum of the East End is hosting Pizza & Pajama Night for members on Friday, Feb. 7! The special members-only party includes private access to the museum, a themed read-aloud, craft and pizza. Reservations are encouraged and can be completed on their website.

If you’re in Southampton and looking for a spot to grab a quick bite to eat without the fuss, visit Kelly’s Deli! The family-owned cafe and deli offers a wide variety of options for breakfast, lunch and snacks from gourmet sandwiches to fresh salads, healthy juices and smoothies.

Bell & Anchor will be offering some lovely specials for Valentine’s Day including $2 Montauk Pearl Oysters and $15 glasses of Champagne! You can also pre-order Lobster Thermidors and big Steamed Lobsters ranging from 2 – 3 lbs. The deadline to pre-order is Wednesday, February 12th.

Bedell Cellars is hosting local pop-ups for Valentine’s Day with Backyard Blooms & NoFo Apothecary on Saturday, Feb. 15! Enjoy live music with Jay Shephard from 1 – 5 p.m. and shop local gifts for your special someone.

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ has amazing Super Bowl specials you won’t want to pass up!

Impress your friends with menu items like Bite Size Cheeseburgers, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Sweet & Spicy Meatballs, Quesadillas and more. Place your orders by calling 631-604-6470.

Food Quote: “Who eats vegetables at a Super Bowl party? You eat fried food!” – Michael Symon