Christie Brinkley Joins East Hampton Protest to Support Ukraine

Christie Brinkley in Bridgehampton

Christie Brinkley isn’t one to sit on the sidelines. The 71-year-old supermodel and longtime Bridgehampton resident joined a passionate group of locals in East Hampton on Wednesday, March 5 to rally in support of Ukraine. With signs, speeches, and glowing phone lights raised in solidarity, the gathering made its message loud and clear. And for those who weren’t there, Brinkley took to Instagram to share the moment with her nearly 900,000 followers.

“Standing up for America and democracy here and in Ukraine last night in East Hampton,” she wrote. “We are a government ‘of the people, by the people, and FOR the people’…not FIRE the people.”

Brinkley also voiced concern over the firing of “scientists and doctors” at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), as well as Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic controllers and National Park Service rangers. She warned that climate change remains a “very real crisis.”

The protest, held at sunset, featured speeches from local leaders, including Benjamin Shambaugh, director of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of East Hampton. “When things happen, this community gets together,” he said. “It is such a wonderful thing to be here together with you and with my friends from the faith community and other groups around town.”

Brinkley reflected on America’s global reputation and the importance of protecting democracy. “America has always been the leader respected the world over for our right to VOTE and for inspiring ‘The American Dream,’” she wrote, urging people to speak up while they still have the right to do so. “I think LOVE will save the day!”

Not everyone agreed with her stance, however. One Instagram user commented, “I would rather have celebrities promote their creativity than hear their political views,” to which Brinkley responded, “Then you’re on the wrong page. I never gave up my right to express myself because I have a little notoriety.”

People who want to hear more from Brinkley will have the chance next month — she’s set to appear at the 92Y in New York City on April 29 to discuss her upcoming memoir, Uptown Girl, which hits shelves the same day.