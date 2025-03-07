Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, March 7-13, 2025

Don’t miss the chance to take your kids ice skating before it warms up

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, March 7-13, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Good Night Moon and the Runaway Bunny

Friday, March 7, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a staged adaptation of the books Good Night Moon and The Runaway Bunny at The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center! The program is appropriate for kiddos in grades Pre-K-3. Tickets are $15.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

“Wicked” Heart Painting

Friday, March 7, 5 p.m.

Your tween or teen in grades 5-12 can join The Southold Library to listen to the Wicked soundtrack and create a “split heart” craft. Reservations are required.

43705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, events.southoldlibrary.org

Science Saturdays Forensic Week: Footprint Analysis

Saturday, March 8, 1 p.m.

Learn how to solve a crime scene with footprints as evidence at The Long Island Science Center! This is not a drop-off program. Science Saturdays are free for members. For non-members, children are $20, and accompanying adults are $15. Adults must be present with children at all times.

401 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Annual Blue-Spotted Salamander Search with Andy Sabin

Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Your little explorer, ages six and up, can search for blue-spotted salamanders on this nighttime excursion! Be sure to bring a flashlight. Tickets are $10 for kiddos and $15 for adults if you’re a non-member. You’ll also get admission to the museum on the day of your choice included in the ticket prices. Members are free.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss Yoga

Monday, March 10, 10:30 a.m.

Your little one, ages 18 months to 3 years, can enjoy yoga moves while listening to Many Colored Days by Dr. Seuss! Reserve your time slot in advance.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Leprechaun Buddies

Tuesday, March 11, 3:30 p.m.

Your little one in grades 1-3 can leap on over to The Quogue Library, where they will make a leprechaun to take home in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Protect Our Night Sky!

Tuesday, March 11, 4:30 p.m.

Learn how to protect our ecosystem with The North Fork Dark Sky Coalition at The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! The program is appropriate for kiddos in grades 2-5.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Sham-Rocks

Thursday, March 13, 4 p.m.

Your little leprechaun in grades 3-6 can create lucky stones to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Hampton Bays Library! Reservations are required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Disney’s Aristocats Kids

Through April 7

Bring your little kitten in for the first rehearsal of Disney’s Aristocats Kids! The upbeat, jazzy show will practice on Saturday and Sunday mornings until Monday, April 7, when parents and friends can attend the purr-fect performance!

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Family Fun Activities

The Clubhouse

Take your active little ones over to The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, an arcade, mini-golf, a kid-friendly menu, and more.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Crazy Beans

Bring your hungry little ones to this Greenport favorite, where the crazy-fun menu includes items like Cannoli-Stuffed French Toast, Pancake Quesadilla, and Avacado Fries.

2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

GAC Roller Rink

Enjoy roller skating for all ages on Fridays and Sundays at the GDC Roller Rink at the American Legion in Greenport. Sessions are $10, which includes skate rentals. Non-skaters are $5.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

Main Road Biscuit Co

Bring your hungry littles to this classic breakfast and lunch spot, where they’ll enjoy fluffy French toast, pancakes, biscuits, fried chicken, and so much more.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

North Fork Arts Center: Sepan Greenport Theatre

View screenings of your favorite kid-friendly films like “Mufasa: The Lion King” right in Greenport, where an 80-year-old theater has been renovated to maintain its charm but offer modern comfort.

211 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-8600, northfork-artscenter.org

North Fork Chocolate Company

Bring your sweet teeth to the North Fork Chocolate Company, where they’ll indulge in homemade chocolate, saltwater taffy, hot chocolate, Belgian waffles, gifts, and more!

8700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Safari Adventure

Take your littles in for open play with inflatables, video games, a calming spa, a hands-on area, and more! Safari Adventure is appropriate for kiddos ages 1-10. The fee is $16 for one- and two-year-olds. For visitors ages 3-10, it is $25. Infants are free with an older sibling.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, safariadventureny.com

Scott’s Pointe

On a chilly day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

Southampton Ice Rink

Welcome the cold weather fun at the Southampton Ice Rink, where several public skate sessions are held every weekend. While you’re there, rent an igloo that comes equipped with a Bluetooth speaker, board games, and service from Local Burger.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

The Wharf Shop

Bring your kiddos in to check out board games, books, gifts, dolls, STEM toys, and other surprises at The Wharf Shop in Sag Harbor!

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com