Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, March 7-13, 2025
Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, March 7-13, 2025.
Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week
Good Night Moon and the Runaway Bunny
Friday, March 7, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Enjoy a staged adaptation of the books Good Night Moon and The Runaway Bunny at The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center! The program is appropriate for kiddos in grades Pre-K-3. Tickets are $15.
76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
“Wicked” Heart Painting
Friday, March 7, 5 p.m.
Your tween or teen in grades 5-12 can join The Southold Library to listen to the Wicked soundtrack and create a “split heart” craft. Reservations are required.
43705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, events.southoldlibrary.org
Science Saturdays Forensic Week: Footprint Analysis
Saturday, March 8, 1 p.m.
Learn how to solve a crime scene with footprints as evidence at The Long Island Science Center! This is not a drop-off program. Science Saturdays are free for members. For non-members, children are $20, and accompanying adults are $15. Adults must be present with children at all times.
401 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org
Annual Blue-Spotted Salamander Search with Andy Sabin
Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.
Your little explorer, ages six and up, can search for blue-spotted salamanders on this nighttime excursion! Be sure to bring a flashlight. Tickets are $10 for kiddos and $15 for adults if you’re a non-member. You’ll also get admission to the museum on the day of your choice included in the ticket prices. Members are free.
377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org
Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss Yoga
Monday, March 10, 10:30 a.m.
Your little one, ages 18 months to 3 years, can enjoy yoga moves while listening to Many Colored Days by Dr. Seuss! Reserve your time slot in advance.
330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org
Leprechaun Buddies
Tuesday, March 11, 3:30 p.m.
Your little one in grades 1-3 can leap on over to The Quogue Library, where they will make a leprechaun to take home in time for St. Patrick’s Day!
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
Protect Our Night Sky!
Tuesday, March 11, 4:30 p.m.
Learn how to protect our ecosystem with The North Fork Dark Sky Coalition at The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! The program is appropriate for kiddos in grades 2-5.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
Sham-Rocks
Thursday, March 13, 4 p.m.
Your little leprechaun in grades 3-6 can create lucky stones to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Hampton Bays Library! Reservations are required.
52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
Disney’s Aristocats Kids
Through April 7
Bring your little kitten in for the first rehearsal of Disney’s Aristocats Kids! The upbeat, jazzy show will practice on Saturday and Sunday mornings until Monday, April 7, when parents and friends can attend the purr-fect performance!
1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org
Family Fun Activities
The Clubhouse
Take your active little ones over to The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, an arcade, mini-golf, a kid-friendly menu, and more.
174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com
Crazy Beans
Bring your hungry little ones to this Greenport favorite, where the crazy-fun menu includes items like Cannoli-Stuffed French Toast, Pancake Quesadilla, and Avacado Fries.
2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com
GAC Roller Rink
Enjoy roller skating for all ages on Fridays and Sundays at the GDC Roller Rink at the American Legion in Greenport. Sessions are $10, which includes skate rentals. Non-skaters are $5.
102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org
Main Road Biscuit Co
Bring your hungry littles to this classic breakfast and lunch spot, where they’ll enjoy fluffy French toast, pancakes, biscuits, fried chicken, and so much more.
1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com
North Fork Arts Center: Sepan Greenport Theatre
View screenings of your favorite kid-friendly films like “Mufasa: The Lion King” right in Greenport, where an 80-year-old theater has been renovated to maintain its charm but offer modern comfort.
211 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-8600, northfork-artscenter.org
North Fork Chocolate Company
Bring your sweet teeth to the North Fork Chocolate Company, where they’ll indulge in homemade chocolate, saltwater taffy, hot chocolate, Belgian waffles, gifts, and more!
8700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com
Safari Adventure
Take your littles in for open play with inflatables, video games, a calming spa, a hands-on area, and more! Safari Adventure is appropriate for kiddos ages 1-10. The fee is $16 for one- and two-year-olds. For visitors ages 3-10, it is $25. Infants are free with an older sibling.
1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, safariadventureny.com
Scott’s Pointe
On a chilly day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.
5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com
Southampton Ice Rink
Welcome the cold weather fun at the Southampton Ice Rink, where several public skate sessions are held every weekend. While you’re there, rent an igloo that comes equipped with a Bluetooth speaker, board games, and service from Local Burger.
668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com
The Wharf Shop
Bring your kiddos in to check out board games, books, gifts, dolls, STEM toys, and other surprises at The Wharf Shop in Sag Harbor!
69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com